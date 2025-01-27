Family home with eight acres, three stables and some surprising features…





This historic property is the perfect spot for a horsey family – and it’s got heaps of innovative and period features from stable-adjacent pens to a 120-foot Georgian well!

Little Woodend lies near the villages of Flamstead and Markyate near Harpenden in Hertfordshire. The villages serve you well with schools and pubs, while the larger town of Hemel Hempstead (15 minutes) to the south provides all the shopping and amenities you could want – including an indoor ski centre.

The village of Harpenden (16 minutes) has a bustling high street full of pubs, bars and places to eat.

Both Hemel and Harpenden have quick rail links to London. From Harpenden, arrive at London St Pancras in as little as 24 minutes. You can get from Hemel to London Euston in 30 minutes.

Great places to ride locally include the Gaddesden (less than two miles) and Ashridge (nine miles) estates.

Fancy learning horseback archery? Head to the Centre of Horseback Combat (6 minutes). Other local equestrian centres include Warehill (18 minutes) and Bury Farm (26 minutes). Or head to Westwick Hall Farm (20 minutes) for cross-country training.

Head to TC Feeds & Tack Haven for supplies (12 minutes). Hunting fans can head out with the Kimblewick.

Little Woodend is listed with Savills for a guide price of £1.25m. Let’s take a look around…

We’ll begin with the horsey offering. The property incorporates eight acres over seven fenced paddocks. One paddock has a field shelter.

The yard contains a hay barn and a workshop, plus two shipping containers for further storage.

There are three timber stables. A detail I love is that each leads a covered pen. No substitute for turnout, of course (though Little Woodend certainly isn’t lacking!) but a fabulous option for extra leg-room when stabling is necessary. There’s also a tack room – the yard is fully electric, too.

Access is via a private driveway, which two other homes share. There are formal gardens mainly laid to lawn, and a private patio area accessed via French doors from the breakfast room.

The ground floor is home to a sitting room with a vaulted ceiling and a family room with a large open fireplace. Additionally, there is a Shaker-style kitchen that’s semi-open plan and leads to the breakfast room.

Upstairs, you’ll find the three bedrooms and family bathroom.

However, the most unusual feature of this home has got to be the covered well in the sitting room!

Would your horses love this home?

