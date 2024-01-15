



This well-connected home is ideal for both the horse and hound lover, with an extensive yard and training facilities sitting alongside kennels.

Little Close Farm is on the edge of Wigsley in Nottinghamshire on the Lincolnshire border. Wigsley is a small village nearby to the village of Collingham, which has a range of handy amenities. Newark and Lincoln both offer mainline rail services nearby.

The property is centrally located for a number of the major show centres including Arena UK and Hill House Equestrian Centre.

Head out with the Blankney Hunt if you like to follow hounds, while showing in the area is with BSPS Area 5, who holds several shows throughout the year.

Winters Equestrian Cross Country Training has facilities to utilise during the summer, while Aylesford Cross Country Course is a little further afield should you wish to check out the tracks on offer.

Local equine vets include Pegasus Vets, Hird and Partners and Home Farm Equine.

Newark Showground is just 10 miles from the house.

Osberton International Horse Trials can be reached in just over 40 minutes.

Enjoy racing at Southwell or Market Rasen.

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, the price on this home is £750,000.

We think it could suit a number of buyers, but does it meet your exact needs?

Little Close Farm is set in eight acres of land. Included in the acreage are eight paddocks for grazing and there is also a jumping paddock, which has ditches. The land is all fairly flat and manageable. There are four field shelters located within the paddocks and the outer boundaries of the fields have been used as a canter track by the current owners.

There is a 20x5om outdoor arena with floodlights, post and rail fencing and a sand and rubber surface. The arena also has training mirrors and some showjumps that are included in the sale.

The main stable barn has seven loose boxes and a tack room. A door leads to the wash barn with cross-tie area, and there is a further door leading to a large barn.

There is a second stable barn with three loose boxes and an attached store and adjoining workshop.

Another key feature of the property is the kennelling facilities. There are two insulated kennels with external runs, and two kennelling outbuildings, each with six kennels with external runs.

A further outbuilding has two timber stables that are currently used as additional kennelling.

There is plenty of parking to the front of the house. To the rear there is a garden which has decked patio areas and a lawn where you will find a shed, a summerhouse and a hot tub.

The home is a bungalow with two to three bedrooms. The kitchen/breakfast room leads through into a utility room which has space for a fridge freezer, a washing machine and a separate tumble dryer.

