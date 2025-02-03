



This recency home looks like a setting in an Austen novel – and has an extensive horsey offering to boot!

Leigh House in Leigh village, Gloucestershire is close to Cheltenham (six-and-a-half miles) and Gloucester (seven miles). It’s just six miles from the M5 for Bristol to the south (35 miles) and Birmingham to the north (55 miles).

There are excellent rail links from Cheltenham to Birmingham (38 mins), Bristol Temple Meads (35 mins) and London (1hr 53 mins).

Boarding the Cotswolds AONB, there is excellent countryside and hacking on the doorstep.

Leigh House has a range of centres to train and compete at close by. The large-scale competition venue at Hartputy University and College is just a 16-minute drive from the door. What’s more, there’s an equine therapy and veterinary centre on site should you need it, too.

Deer Park cross-country course (35 mins) is close at hand for your training needs.

Other local equestrian centres include Moores Farm (15 mins), Prestige Equestrian (23 mins) and Wayfarer Eventing (39 mins).

Racing fans can enjoy the action at Cheltenham (15 mins) or Chepstow (53 mins).

If you like your hunting, enjoy a day out with the Cotswold.

Leigh House is on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

The property sits on 8.4 acres and the well-kept post-and-rail paddocks lie to the south of the house. Two of the paddocks have field shelters: one is a double bay and the other single.

The yard comprises stabling for six horses, with a hay barn, tack room and WC. There’s also a lunge pen and all-weather manège.

Staying outside the property, there are two entrances. The main entrance leads past the formal gardens and pond, while to the side is a large building with garaging for three cars. There’s also a two-bed cottage with an open-plan ground floor.

Exploring the gardens, you’ll find a walled formal garden with a glasshouse to the north and flat lawns with a wildlife pond and summerhouse to the east. In the south east corner, there is a hard tennis court.

The main house has a regency feel – its high ceilings and sash windows make the interior light and spacious. The wide entrance hall is flanked by the drawing room and library and leads to a downstairs bathroom, dining with adjoining garden room and large kitchen.

Beyond the garden room lies the family room and gym. For further entertainment, find the cinema room on the lower ground floor.

The property splits its five bedrooms over the lower first and first floors. Two of the bedrooms are ensuite, and there’s also a large family bathroom with a double sink.

Would you pick up the keys to this horsey home?

