



One of the beauties of horse riding is that it is never too late to start, or return if you’ve taken a break. It can be done by anyone at any age – The late Queen was riding into her 90s – so if want to get in the saddle, don’t let age be a barrier when learning to ride as an adult.

“Even if you have never ridden before, you are never too old to enjoy the company of horses. Many riding schools can cater for tiny tots to riders in their 70s and beyond,” says a BHS spokesperson. “Learning to ride as an adult also means you are fully in control of your progress. The important thing to remember is to always listen to your riding instructors and follow their guidance. They will help keep you safe as well as nurture your skills.”

Most riding schools offer adult riding lessons which can either be private, semi-private or group lessons. Wellington Riding in Hampshire starts all new riders with 30-minute one-to-one lessons to gain confidence and learn the basics.

“Once the canter has been felt and riders can hold a rising trot they will typically move to a starter group for an hour to get more time in saddle. This also gives a social feel for riding and the adults like coffee and cake after a session,” says Rachael Corry, Wellington Riding’s marketing and sponsorship manager. “Whether you have never sat in a saddle and are wanting a new exciting hobby or you are returning to a lifelong passion, Wellington Riding is able to help.”

As well as offering lessons on the real thing, Wildwoods Riding Centre in Surrey has a mechanical horse, which simulates riding and is a useful training aid, particularly for beginners.

“Our secret weapon is a Racewood Dressage Simulator, which is bolted to the floor and won’t shy or buck,” says Wildwoods Riding Centre proprietor, Anthea Chambers.

“With the use of mirrors and the advanced software of the machine, you can learn to stay balanced in the saddle at all paces, which gives you a head start when you get on the real thing. We supply hats and boots so you don’t have to go out and spend a lot of money on the right kit and it is warm and dry so you won’t get wet and cold either.”

Gemma Gwatkin-Williams, who is 52, started riding again at Wildwoods Riding Centre three years ago.

“My riding journey has been one of start, long gaps, start, stop again, so I never really progressed as each time I had to almost start from scratch again,” explains Gemma.

“There are so many different opportunities now that weren’t around 20 years ago. One of the really useful things has been riding the mechanical horse. It has sensors on its sides, under the saddle and in the mouth, and watching on a screen, you can really see where you are going wrong and adjust yourself in real time.

“For me learning to ride again in my 50s is as much about learning to listen to horses and having a conversation with them as it is about improving my riding. It’s quite a challenge – I am having to work on rebuilding my confidence and my body isn’t quite as forgiving at 52 as it was when I was 18.

“Although I’m a bit more creaky and my core strength isn’t what it used to be, I have always loved horses and I have so much joy riding and being with them. It’s a real blessing to be able to take it up again after so long a gap,” concludes Gemma.

