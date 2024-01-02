‘The little personal touches make a big difference’: showing duo on how they’ve achieved their outstanding season





Two producers from Manchester achieved their dream of winning at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in October with a four-year-old stallion. Kyle Wray and Chris Tait own Welsh section C Blaencila Rhodri, who trotted to the top of his class with Vikki Smith at the helm, achieving the pair’s ultimate ambition of winning at the prestigious fixture.

Rhodri was bought from last year’s Welsh Pony and Cob Society sales. Chris admitted that he thought the pony “wasn’t for him’ when he saw a photograph of him ahead of the sale: “But when I saw his former owner, Simon Charlesworth, walking him down to the pens from the car park, I said to Kyle ‘I want that horse’.

“We backed him over winter and brought him out as a novice at the beginning of the year. Because he took to it so well and he was unbeaten in his class we decided to try a few HOYS qualifiers. He’s my pride and joy and while we always knew he was good enough, we never expected him to win on his first go.”

Chris hails from a horsey family. He began riding at age three, influenced by his mother and grandparents. Kyle, however, only got into horses when he met Chris nine years ago.

“Kyle had only sat on a horse briefly when I met him and now he’s been to HOYS three years in a row,” says Chris. “He wasn’t a show rider but he was always a natural. As soon as he got on I knew he’d be brilliant.

“Previously, I’d always been into plaiteds, but Kyle wasn’t keen and he started our love for natives. We bought a Welsh section C together and the rest is history. While we still have a real appreciation for plaited horses and ponies, we do love the hairies and the Welsh breeds.”

Kyle and Chris now run a 25-box yard from their home in Manchester. Prior to foraying into show production, Kyle worked in the hospitality industry.

“Up until four years ago Kyle ran pubs full time, but the horses soon took over,” Chris explains. “We also run a livery yard just up the road. The boxes are mainly full of show liveries and a few breakers. It all began by us taking in the odd pony for friends, and before we knew it we were flat out with it all. I quit my job five years ago, and now we’re both full time on the yard.”

In 2023, the pair had three Welsh ponies at HOYS; Rhodri, Welsh section D mare Willgar Alice’s Charm, a former Great Yorkshire Show winner, and Lynsey Cottrell’s Welsh section C Craiggochfach Braveheart.

“We’ve had an outstanding season and HOYS was just an unbelievable end to our run,” says Chris, who noted that the team have picked up wins and championship placings at Royal Cheshire, Denbigh and Flint and Royal Lancs this year.

Kyle Wray and Chris Tait: exciting new ponies for 2024

“Next season we have some exciting ponies waiting in the wings,” says Chris. “We’re really looking forward to getting two Fell ponies out, our ridden prospect Bracklinn Lockdown and Drybarrows Guardian, who will come out in-hand. We also have Welsh section D LLlwynhywel Masterclass who we really do feel is good enough to qualify for HOYS one day.”

When asked how the pair make it all work, Chris says: “We try to keep everything running to a schedule, a bit like an army camp. I like everything to go out everyday, and I’m a big believer in each horse having their one-to-one time. It’s the little personal touches that make a big difference to their progress and it’s how we get the best out of them. The bond you establish with a horse is key to ensuring they’re happy and this ultimately helps them perform better.”

