An oast house with 13 stables (permission for 11 more), a solarium, horsewalker and swimming pool could be yours

As its name suggests, Kippings Cross Oast is a stunning oast house. Not only is it a unique five-bedroom property, it has first-class equestrian facilities that would top any horse lover’s wish list.

The set-up extends to 4.2 acres and is in the pretty village of Matfield, near Tonbridge in Kent, with a price tag of £1.175m.

Outside, there is an American-style barn with eight stables – all with rubber matting and automatic drinkers – a tackroom, kitchen, washdown bay and solarium, with a further block of five stables. Planning permission has been granted for a further 11 stables.

There is a 60x30m sand school with a wax surface, plus five-bay horsewalker, post-and-rail turnout paddocks and ample room for parking horseboxes and trailers.

The property is approached via double electric gates, while there is separate access to the equestrian facilities. A 2,195 square-foot detached barn offers potential additional accommodation, coming with “lapsed” planning permission to convert — there is already water and electricity connected.

The secluded garden includes a summerhouse and a swimming pool, albeit in need of some repair.

Inside, the entrance hall leads to three reception rooms – a snug, a dining room and a triple-aspect living room. The living room has an open fireplace with a wood-burning stove, perfect to warm up after a chilly day’s riding. Meanwhile, the kitchen is described by estate agent Churchill as having a “country feel” with a range cooker and a stable door out to the garden.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is in one roundel with far-reaching views over the surrounding countryside and an en-suite shower. Within the second roundel is another double bedroom, with stairs up to a dressing room come office area. There are three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

