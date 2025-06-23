



I research countless horsey properties every week to bring you what’s hot on the market. On many occasions, it’s just fun to window shop; this time, though, I think I’ve found something budget-friendly.

Kennet lies in rural Lincolnshire in the fenland village of New Bolingbroke. If you’re looking for peace and quiet besides some farm traffic, it’s the ideal location. That said, it’s just eight miles to Coningsby to the west, nine-and-a-half miles to Boston to the south, and nine miles to the market town of Horncastle to the north. All these towns have shops, supermarkets, schools, pubs and cafés, so you’re well served for amenities.

You can also pick up the A16 at Boston to head south for the A1(M). The A16 northbound will take you onwards to Louth, another market town with an historic cattle market, and onwards to Grimsby.

The county city of Lincoln is a hour’s drive away.

But what about the local equestrian offering? The Revesby Estate, just two miles from the door, hosts an annual traditional country fair with a wide programme of equestrian classes. Point-to-point meets are held at Revesby, too.

For more regularly scheduled events and arena hire, head to Firs & Feathers Equestrian (nine miles), Sheepgate Equestrian (12 miles), Elms Farm Equestrian (29 miles), Hill House EC (30 miles) and Willow Banks EC (33 miles).

Arena UK is 39 miles away. Go cross-country schooling at Field Farm Equestrian (24 miles).

If you like your hunting, head out with the South Wold. If racing’s your thing, your local racecourse is Market Rasen.

Kennet is on the market for a guide price of £555,000 with Rural Scene. Let’s take a look around…

We begin with the equestrian facilities, accessible via a gate located at the rear of the garden. There’s also a double-gated access point via a side access track, which provides lorry, trailer or maintenance access.

The three stables, a tack room, hay store and workshop are in a timber L-shaped block on a concrete yard.

There’s also a 20x20m manége with a carpet fibre surface, perfect for lungeing, groundwork and all-weather turnout.

The plot is on three-and-a-half acres, with level grazing land to the rear. There is a mature central hedge and mains electric fencing.

The front garden is fenced off from the side. The rear garden is mostly laid to lawn with a gravelled edge, mature trees and shrubs. Also in the rear garden is a raised decked patio, which can be accessed from the kitchen.

There’s also a summer house, a couple of timber sheds, a greenhouse and raised vegetable beds.

Inside, off the entrance hall, find the large, dual-aspect reception/dining room. There is a multi-fuel burner with a tiled inset and hearth in a wooden surround. Sliding patio doors lead to the conservatory overlooking the gardens, with a set of double doors leading outside.

The kitchen/breakfast room has a breakfast bar, tiled splashback and flooring, and a dual fuel Rangemaster cooker with a five-ring hob. A door leads to the office.

Also accessed off the entrance hall are the three double bedrooms, two of which have fitted wardrobes. The principal bedroom has a dressing room that leads onto a WC.

The family bathroom comprises a bath, WC, separate shower and hand basin.

