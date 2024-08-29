A home with exciting planning permission, stables, arena, 18 acres and more





This period family property is set within glorious gardens and paddocks totalling approximately 18 acres with many facilities, including stabling, steel barns and arena in a private rural location. It also has some exciting planning permission granted…

Huntswood is in West Sussex. Ditchling (four miles) has a range of local shops, pubs and a café. The towns of Hassocks (five miles), Burgess Hill (four miles), Brighton (10 miles) and Lewes (6.5 miles) all offer a range of amenities.

Hassocks Station (five miles) and Burgess Hill Station (four miles) both have services to London in approximately 70 minutes. Gatwick Airport is 27 miles away.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Hickstead (seven miles), Golden Cross (17 miles) and Hascombe Farm (10 miles), while there is racing at Plumpton (three miles).

Sussex Equine Hospital is on hand 30 minutes away, should you require their services.

The property is on the market with Batcheller Monkhouse with a guide price of £1.7m. Let’s take a look around…

There is a large steel-framed implement barn and a very large newly installed steel-framed, wooden clad agricultural barn with 10 internal stables that have sealed rubber mats and automatic drinkers, and a tack room.

There is an additional stable yard in need of repair with 14 stables, tack room and hay store.

Beyond is a recently resurfaced 20x40m fenced sand arena and a round pen.

There are a number of fenced paddocks, all accessed via a central track and with water. To the rear of the land is a lake.

A long private driveway passes two fenced paddocks and leads to a large parking area to the rear of the house. There is also parking at the front of the property, and formal gardens to the front and the side with large areas of lawn and a brick pergola/sun terrace for outside entertaining. The driveway continues to a large newly installed area of floodlit hard standing with parking for lorries if required.

The main features of the property include an entrance porch and entrance hall with a parquet floor and stairs to the first floor.

There are steps down from the entrance hall to a utility room with a WC, fitted cupboards, sink, and space and plumbing for a washing machine and dryer, as well as a door out to the rear.

Off of the entrance hall to the front of the house is a lounge which is double-aspect with a bay window and open fireplace with stone surround. There is also a second reception room with large windows and a wooden floor.

There is a kitchen/diner that features a range of wall and base units, a work surface with stainless steel sink, wall mounted double oven as well as a floor standing oven with five-ring electric hob.

On the first floor is a main bedroom, which has a bay window and a door leading to a south-facing balcony overlooking the grounds. It has a range of fitted cupboards with a parquet floor.

There are two further bedrooms, a family bathroom, and to the rear of the property there is a large cellar, which includes a workshop and storerooms.

There is planning permission to replace the dwelling with a repositioned five-bedroom, six-bathroom property.

