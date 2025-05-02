How to watch the Kentucky Derby on TV with our essential armchair viewing guide





If a trip to the USA to watch the Kentucky Derby (3 May) in person isn’t feasible this year, there is no need to miss the action with our helpful TV guide to ensure you keep up to speed with this year’s winners as they pass the post.

The UK’s free racing broadcaster ITV and the ITVX streaming service will NOT be showing the Kentucky Derby live. Racing TV’s subscription service will have full coverage of the race though.

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious horse races in the USA.

The Kentucky Derby is an American Grade One stakes race, run at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky and is open to three-year-old Thoroughbred colts and fillies.

Held annually on the first Saturday in May, the Derby is the first leg of the Triple Crown and is known by many as “the greatest two minutes in sport”.

The Kentucky Derby is run over a distance of 2,012 metres (about 1​¼ miles) with a prize of $3.1m (about £2,332,192) going to the winner.

The Kentucky Derby on TV: how to watch

ITV Racing will not be showing the Kentucky Derby live. Racing TV will be showing the race and this is the best option for viewers in the UK.

Racing TV is a subscription service that normally costs £29.98 (UK) / €34.98 (ROI) per month with a 12-month minimum term, but it is currently offering a 31-day free trial period for new and returning Racing TV customers in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland until 23:59, Sunday 4 May 2025.

If you are in the USA, NBC will be showing all of the Kentucky Derby action, and it can also be streamed with services such as Peacock, DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling.

What time does it start?

The Kentucky Derby gets underway at 11.57pm British time (6.57pm ET) on Saturday 3 May.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby outside the UK

While it is not necessary to use a VPN to access Racing TV’s live stream, if you would like to protect your online viewing from being monitored by third-parties, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you do this. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t able to track what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to Racing TV on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

