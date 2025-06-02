How to watch the Belmont Stakes on TV with our essential armchair viewing guide





If a trip to the USA to watch the Belmont Stakes (8 June in the UK) in person isn’t feasible this year, there is no need to miss the action with our helpful TV guide to ensure you keep up to speed with this year’s winners as they pass the post.

The UK’s free racing broadcaster ITV and the ITVX streaming service will NOT be showing the Belmont Stakes live. Sky Sports Racing will have full coverage of the race though for Sky Sports subscribers.

If you’re abroad, and trying to watch Sky Sports Racing like you normally would back in the UK, then you may need to use a VPN. Check out NordVPN, where you can get 73% off, plus a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

For details of other 2025 Belmont Stakes TV channels and live streams, scroll down to read more.

What is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes is one of the most prestigious horse races in the USA.

The Belmont Stakes is an American Grade One stakes race, run at Saratoga Racecourse in Saratoga Springs, New York and is open to three-year-old Thoroughbred geldings, colts and fillies.

It is is the traditional third and final leg of the Triple Crown and usually held on the first or second Saturday in June, five weeks after the Kentucky Derby and three weeks after the Preakness Stakes, which make up the first two parts of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes is run over a distance of 2,400 metres (about 1½ miles) with a prize of $2m (about £1,484,640) going to the winner.

The Belmont Stakes on TV: how to watch

ITV Racing will not be showing the Belmont Stakes live. Sky Sports Racing will be showing the race and this is the best option for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Racing TV channel for those who subscribe to Sky Sports normally costs £22 per month with a 24-month minimum term, alongside a new 24-month Sky TV contract.

If you are in the USA, FOX will be showing all of the Belmont Stakes action.

What time does it start?

The Belmont Stakes gets underway at 00.04am British time (7.04pm ET) on Sunday 8 June in the UK.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes outside the UK

While it is not necessary to use a VPN to access Sky Sports Racing’s live stream, if you would like to protect your online viewing from being monitored by third-parties, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you do this. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t able to track what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get 73% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to Sky Sports Racing on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

Save 73% with NordVPN

Use this secure VPN to access the Sky Sports Racing live stream from anywhere in the world. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Now

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

