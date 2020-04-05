How much would you pay for this 84-acre equestrian property with its own lake, 22 stables and arena?

Hawksbill Hall is in the village of Wrenbury in Cheshire and boasts a rural location with brilliant equestrian facilities. The oak-framed property is purpose-built, with views over its own stocked lake and access via a long private drive.

The equestrian set-up at this property includes two yards; an American-style barn with 12 stables, a tackroom, plus feed and rug storage areas, and a U-shaped stable block with 10 further stables – including foaling boxes.

There is also a 40x20m outdoor arena with a gel-track surface, silica sand and carpet fibres, while quiet country roads offer brilliant hacking.

For racing fans, Chester, Haydock Park and Bangor-on-Dee racecourses are nearby, while hunting can be enjoyed with the Cheshire and Wynnstay. Cheshire Polo Club, Kelsall Hill and South View equestrian centres are also close.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property – which is restricted to an agricultural dwelling – sits on land extending to an impressive 84 acres. It comes with a price tag of £1.945m and is on the market with estate agent Jackson.

If you’re also interested the prospect of making a business from producing free-range eggs, then this is the perfect property for you.

Constructed in 2005, the main building can house up to 10,000 birds – with the present flock laying 3,500 to 5,000 medium eggs over a 15-month period – and is classed as “flat-deck free-range housing.”

This set-up is equipped with a temperature-controlled storage area, egg-packing machine, electronic feeding systems and a back-up generator. There is an office area with the majority of the controls and two feed silos. Planning permission has been granted for an identical building next to it – which will also house 10,000 birds.

Inside the main house, you are greeted by a galleried hallway, which has a large, open-plan kitchen/dining area and living room.

The property is equiped with geo-thermal under-floor heating throughout, perfect to warm you up after riding on a winter’s day, and solar thermal heating for the hot water. With high-spec glazing too, this is an environmentally- and economically-friendly house.

The living space, complete with natural oak beams, benefits from “magical” views across the lake. French doors lead out onto the raised decked area, which is perfect for enjoying the evening sun – here there is also a summerhouse, which is home to a hot-tub.

Back inside, there is a feature oak fireplace and electric “log-effect” stove in a separate living room. While upstairs, the two double bedrooms both enjoy views over the lake.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free.