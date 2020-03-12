How much would you pay for a four-bedroom farmhouse with 11 stables and floodlit arena? Perhaps less than you’d think…

Set in just over five acres of land with stunning views over the surronding countryside, could this four-bedroom farmhouse be the place for you?

Dating back to circa 1850, Hackamore House is situated on the edge of the well-served village of Holme on Spalding Moor.

Spalding-Moor is a large village and civil parish in the East Riding of Yorkshire and is situated 20 miles south east of York.



Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Yorkshire EC (27 miles), Epworth Equestrian (29 miles), Harrogate Riding Centre (44 miles) and Acrecliffe (49 miles).

The popular Richmond Equestrian Centre is just a over an hour’s drive away (70 miles). Aike Grange Stud is just 21 miles from the front door.

If you like to hunt head out with the Holderness.

Sign up to BSPS Area 3B for a range of local showing shows in your area and head over to your local riding club in East Yorkshire for some fun this summer.

Offered for sale by Hunters, this cosy country home combines plenty of facilities for both horses and humans. And you can make it yours for £675,000.

Welcome to Hackamore House. The property has two separate entrances with the house having a gated parking area while the other leads to the paddocks and stables.



There are four stables and other outbuildigns overlooking the gated parking area next to the house. There are seven additional loose boxes situated around the property and there is also a tack rug and a rug room.

One of the key facilities is this all-weather floodlit menage…

There is also five acres of well-fenced paddocks.

The farmhouse has been transformed and sympathetically extended over the years. It is surrounded by a pretty garden which overlooks the equestrian facilities.

There are four bedrooms in total, one of which has a balcony with far-reaching rural views.

And at the heart of the home is the kitchen of your dreams, complete with open plan living space and traditional AGA.

