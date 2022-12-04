Why the horse’s trot is the easiest pace to improve, plus other interesting facts





The trot is one of the horse’s four natural gaits and how extravagantly a horse trots depends on his breed, type, age and level of training. A correct trot will have one of the horse’s diagonal pairs of legs move forward together, followed by a moment of suspension when all four feet are briefly off the ground before the other diagonal pair moves. This results in a swinging sensation for the rider.

How does a horse trot?

The trot is the horse’s second fastest gait. In trot the legs follow a repetitive sequence of left fore and right hind together, then right fore and left hind together, and so on. If you are watching a horse trotting from the ground, you can easily see the diagonal pairs of legs moving together.

While there is one correct two-beat trot rhythm, a horse can trot with varying lengths of stride depending on how much collection or extension the rider is asking for, and his level of training.

The rider should move fluidly in time with the horse, either rising out of the saddle with each swing from one diagonal to the other, or remaining seated in the saddle throughout in what is termed sitting trot.

Trot is the pace vets typically use to assess a horse’s soundness. When you watch a lame horse trotting, each diagonal leg movement will be different and not equal making it easier to see if the horse is lame or uncomfortable. The horse may also nod their head or show a clear hip drop on one side.

How fast is a horse’s trot?

The trot is faster than walk, but slower than canter and gallop.

The fastest horse trot in the world was recorded in 2014 by the trotter Sebastian K who trotted one mile in a time of 1 minute 49 seconds at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

Different types of trot

Within the trot pace, there are trots offering different speed, cadence and stride length, including:

Working trot — the horse’s natural trot. The working trot is the first type of trot a horse will learn during his training.

In working trot the horse should be naturally balanced and be able to maintain a comfortable, flowing rhythm. His hind feet should step into the imprint left by his front feet; this is known as tracking up. A good working trot should be active and rhythmical, while the horse remains relaxed with a free-moving shoulder.

A common mistake riders make in working trot is asking the horse to go too quickly so he is pushed out of his natural stride and rhythm. This can result in the stride shortening and the horse rushing as he struggles to maintain balance.

Collected trot — the collected trot requires the horse to carry themselves in a more condensed and uphill frame. The collected trot should not be slower in tempo than the working trot, although the stride length will shorter, while maintaining active impulsion and a regular two-beat rhythm.

To perform a good quality collected trot, the horse needs to transfer the weight off the forehand back on to the hindquarters, creating more energy from behind so he can push uphill into the bridle.

Some riders mistakenly use the reins as the primary aid to collect the trot, which can lead to the horse shortening the neck and dropping his head behind the vertical. The collection should come from the horse’s hindleg stepping more under to carry the weight of itself and its rider.

Working correctly in collected trot during training can help the horse develop more lift and cadence in its stride.

Medium trot — requires the horse to lengthen his stride so he is covering more ground with each step than in working or collected trot, but not as much as is required in extended trot. It is described as ‘moderate lengthening’.

A good medium trot should be uphill and the horse’s hind legs should come under his body to create impulsion. The horse should not hurry in medium trot and should remain in balance, while his outline will lengthen slightly as the head comes slightly in front of the vertical.

Extended trot — the most expressive trot where the horse is covering more ground by opening and lengthening his stride as much as is physically possible. To be performed correctly the step and reach of both his front and hind legs should lengthen equally. It is not correct for the horse to take a long and extravagant step with the front leg, if this isn’t mirrored by the hind leg.

It is important that the horse uses his hind legs to create power and energy, which ultimately produces the longer, expressive stride. Some horses find extended trot easier than others due to their natural conformation.

At later stages of training, the horse can be asked to perform lateral movements, such as leg yield, shoulder fore, travers, renvers and half pass, in the different types of trot.

While the collected trot is likely to be the slowest trot pace, and the extended the fastest in terms of ground covered, the aim is to adjust the horse’s length of stride and cadence, not ride for more speed. Pushing a horse to simply move their legs faster (increase the tempo of the stride) does not determine the difference between working, collected, medium and extended trot. The horse must be responsive and accepting of the signals given by the rider’s leg and the hand to be able to change his length of trot stride, which comes during the later, more advanced stages of training.

Is rising or sitting trot better?

Both rising and sitting trot have a place in training horses. Rising trot is also known as posting trot.

Rising trot — a horse should be trained during the early stages of his education in rising trot. This allows the horse’s back muscles to develop so they are strong enough to carry a rider in sitting trot at a later date. In rising trot, the rider moves up and down out of the saddle in time with the horse’s one-two rhythm. To make it easier while learning, a beginner rider can count one-two and rise on every second beat, or think up-down, rising on the ‘up’ and sitting softly back in the saddle on the ‘down’.

Rising trot is typically more comfortable for both horse and rider, and it can be used to encourage the horse to slow or quicken its pace. The rider should rise slightly forward in the saddle, rather than straight up, to ensure that they are moving in synchronicity with the horse and not resisting the flow of the pace.

For beginner riders, the rising trot is one of the hardest aspects of horse riding to nail. If you’re learning to ride, ensure that you’re partnered with a sensible, experienced horse who is not going to react badly if you miss a beat and hit the saddle, while being controlled by a trainer on the ground. You can work on your balance when coming out of the saddle in both halt and walk before you progress to the trot.

Rising trot also requires the rider to be on the correct diagonal. In the UK, if you’re riding in an arena, you should sit when the inside hindleg is on the ground, as this will help the horse to maintain his balance. Experienced riders can feel which diagonal they are riding on but it takes time to develop this skill, so novice riders can check which diagonal they are on by sitting as the horse’s outside shoulder comes back towards them.

When you change direction, you need to change your diagonal. This is achieved by sitting in the saddle for two beats or counts. When you rise again your diagonal will have switched to coincide with the horse’s opposite diagonal pair of legs. When you are riding outside the arena, it is a good idea to change your diagonal at regular intervals to help avoid the horse from becoming one-sided. Most horses have a preferred diagonal and will encourage the rider to sit on that diagonal if they can.

Sitting trot — sitting trot is more advanced for both the rider and the horse. During sitting trot, the rider remains seated in the saddle as the horse moves forwards underneath them.

Sitting trot is commonly used by dressage riders during their tests, but if done well, it can also be helpful to ride sitting trot during training as it can encourage the horse become more engaged from behind and develop self-carriage.

British Dressage states that trot work may be ridden sitting or rising for all tests in competition at elementary level and below. At medium level trot work must be ridden sitting except extended/medium trot movements, which may be ridden rising. At advanced medium level and above sitting trot is mandatory. For national young horses tests in four, five and six-year-old classes trot work may be sitting or rising. FEI tests, including young horse tests, require sitting trot, except where specifically stated otherwise.

Sitting trot can also help a rider develop a more independent seat. The rider should sit tall through their core, while relaxing their lower back, hips and thighs so they can softly mirror their horse’s back movements under the saddle. This allows the horse to move to the best of their ability without creating any tension, which can block the horse’s movement. Sitting trot is physically demanding for the rider due to the fact they are required to maintain a strong core throughout, so ensure you’re aware of when you start to feel tired as riding while fatigued will have a negative effect on the horse.

A common problem riders face when they are starting to learn sitting trot is that they bounce in the saddle. To improve your sitting trot you can:

Ensure your stirrups are the correct length so you feel secure in the saddle

Practice riding without stirrups for short periods either on the lunge or while schooling

Try to relax your pelvis muscles so you are moving in time of the horse. Yoga, Pilates or basic stretching can help you become more flexible

Improve your core strength through fitness exercises off your horse

Remember to breathe; try not to grip with your legs and thighs so you are not pushing yourself up out of the saddle

Practice little and often using short periods of sitting trot so both you and your horse get used to it

If you feel your horse starts to tense or you start to bounce in the saddle, go rising until you feel more secure and the horse’s back relaxes

Why do trainers say trot is the easiest pace to improve?

The trot is used a lot while schooling horses and many trainers believe the trot is the easiest pace to improve, because:

It is easier to develop the natural swing and lift of the trot, than the four-beat walk and three-beat canter, thanks to the diagonal limb placement and moment of suspension

The diagonal limb movement make it easy to identify any issues with straightness or lack of bend in either direction, which can then be worked on

The two-beat rhythm of the trot makes it an ideal pace for the horse to perform lateral exercises, which can improve suppleness and build expression into the pace

Using transitions between different variations of the trot can improve the horse’s ability to carry weight on the hind leg, leading to more cadence

Check out these tips on how to improve your horse’s trot from top rider Anna Ross, plus a video of Maria Eilberg using exercises to improve a horse’s trot.

How long can a horse trot for?

The length of time a horse can trot for depends on many factors including his age, breed, type, stamp, stage of training and fitness levels.

In their natural environments and when turned out in the field, a horse will find trotting easier than when they have the weight of a rider on.

A horse can trot for longer when he is more physically mature and developed and has a higher level of fitness, though this is a gradual process.

What is a trot-up?



A trot-up is where a handler walks the horse away in a straight line, turns around and trots the horse back.

A trot-up is used in high-level eventing, showjumping and dressage competitions to assess a horse’s soundness, and in showing classes so the judge can assess the horse’s movement, straightness and quality of pace. FEI competitions for all disciplines will include a trot-up.

The aim of the trot-up is to allow the observer a clear view of the horse moving in a straight line and in balance, so that the gait can be assessed.

A vet might also assess a horse via a trot-up to check to see if a horse is lame. The vet will ask the horse to be trotted straight back towards them so they can see if the one-two beat is out of rhythm, which could indicate a problem.

A horse may also be trotted up in-hand as part of a sale, to show off his movement.

What is a good trot?

As long as the horse is not lame or unsound, the type of natural trot a horse produces will depend on his breed, type and physical conformation. Ideally, a horse or pony will move straight and track-up so the hind foot falls into the in-print left by the front foot.

To compete at higher levels in dressage, riders often seek out horses with naturally ground-covering, expressive, active and balanced trots so they can advance through the training stages and levels more easily.

In showing, the horses are assessed on the quality of their trot in accordance to their type and breed.

Showing judges are looking out for faults in the trot, such as:

Plaiting — an inward swing of the leg or hoof with each stride

Not tracking up — the horse does not track his hind feet into the imprint made by his front feet, indicating that the horse is unbalanced. It could also be an indication of a foot/shoeing issue

Dishing — the opposite to plaiting, when the horse throws his leg or foot outwards instead of straight

The difference between trotting and pacing

While the trot is a two-beat gait where the legs move diagonally as explained above, the pace is a two-beat gait where the horse’s front and back legs move forwards together on the same side. In other words, the front left leg and back left leg move together, then the front right leg and back right leg, move together.

The pacer is a type of Standardbred horse that is bred for pacing, unlike the trotter which is bred to move in a trot. Trotters and pacers are popular harness race horses and they compete in different races due their different paces. Pacers are generally faster than trotters. In some cases pacers can be trained to trot, but trotters usually can’t be trained to pace.

There is a gene in pacers called DMRT3 that determines the horse’s ability to pace and many pacer breeders intentionally bred from horses with this gene to produce pacers for the track.

