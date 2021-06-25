9 little white lies all horse riders will tell from time to time





While we agree that honesty is definitely the best policy, there are certain times in our hectic lives as equestrians when it might feel it is necessary to tell the occasional small fib along the way.

Here are nine examples of little white lies every horsey person will have told at some point…

1. “I’ll be back from the yard in a couple of hours”

Add at least two hours onto this and then you might have a more realistic time. In other words, never plan anything for the exact time a horse rider says they’ll be home as you’re guaranteed to be waiting around.

2. “I bought it in the sale”

That rug that just landed through the door was definitely the brand new, high-tech, limited edition turnout you’d had your eye on since its release a few days ago…

3. “I’m not doing that many shows this season”

This promise has fallen by the wayside and your calendar is once again jam-packed with shows and championships, like it is every year.

4. “I’ll clean my tack tomorrow”

Many weeks later and your bridle is still gagging for some conditioning creme and your stirrups remain caked in mud from your last outing.

5. “I don’t think I was the last person to use your [insert expensive item of kit here]… but I’ll have a look”

Correction, I did borrow your [insert expensive item of kit here] but I left it in my car/in the lorry/at home/ so I’ll get that back to you tomorrow.

6. “I would never put smelly horse rugs in here”

A not-so-convincing reply when your other half asks what that atrocious smell is in their freshly valeted car.

7. “He just had the one down today”

An easy answer when your fellow livery asks how you got on at the show. You just really can’t be bothered to explain what actually happened; how your horse stopped at the second fence, chucked you over his head and proceeded to wreak havoc before being caught.

8. “I don’t really have time to ride today”

More like I really don’t have the motivation or I’m far too hungover to ride today.

9. “I needed another horse to keep mine company in the field”

I actually have no intention at all of turning them out together, I just wanted a new one.

