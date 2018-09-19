Horse & Hound seeks part-time marketing assistant

Would you like to join the Horse & Hound team? We are looking to recruit a part-time marketing assistant to join us, based primarily at our Farnborough office in Hampshire.

This is an entry-level role that will offer great experience to someone looking to begin their marketing career.

The successful candidate will be required to work in the Farnborough office at least two days a week, ideally on a Tuesday and Thursday. They will need to have the flexibility to work an additional day each week when required, including occasionally in our London office or from home.

The role

The successful applicant will create content to help ensure key Horse & Hound activity is marketed to the right audience, at the right time, on the correct platform.

A strong understanding of the equestrian world and the Horse & Hound target audience is key to this role.

The successful candidate will be required to create email campaigns, brief and/or create marketing assets and schedule content across social media platforms, as well as liaising with partners.

Candidates need to be super organised, possess great communication attributes and be able to use their initiative in this varied and fast-paced role.

To apply please send C.V. and a covering letter outlining your suitability for the role to nicola.mcclure@ti-media.com.

Closing date for applications is 30 September. Interviews are scheduled to take place Thursday 4 and Tuesday 9 October.

About Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound is the UK’s only weekly equestrian magazine. The magazine has been published since 1884 and is widely known as the equestrian world’s ‘bible’. The brand also has a very successful website, which combines a breaking news service with rider blogs, features on topics ranging from expert veterinary advice and training tips, to horse care essentials and light-hearted humour. The site also has a popular online classified area and an online forum where like-minded readers can chat amongst themselves. The Horse & Hound team also hosts a number of events, including the H&H Awards and a number of equestrian competition ‘festivals’. The Equo events entry service is also part of the H&H stable.