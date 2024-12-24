Christmas – a time for goodwill and festive cheer. A time for us to reflect – oh and buy presents for our four-legged equine friends (we promise the presents are for them and definitely not ourselves…).
So to celebrate this time of year, please join us in this Christmas carol that will most likely resonate with many…
Oh come, all ye faithful (equestrians)
O come, all ye riders, bankrupt but triumphant,
O come ye, o come ye to the tack shop
Come and behold it, corn the king of horse feeds!
O come, let us adore it,
O come let us adore it,
O come let us adore this delight of stock!
Saddles of Stubben, bridlewear of Fairfax,
LeMieux matchy-matchy of the highest accord
Knee-length socks, not forgotten nor outdated
O come, let us adore it,
O come let us adore it,
O come let us adore this delight of stock!
Spend, groups of riders, spend in exultation
Spend, all ye citizens of livery yards
Glory to grooming kits, glory of the highest
O come, let us adore it,
O come let us adore it,
O come let us adore this delight of stock!
