‘Oh come let us adore Him’ – but with an equestrian twist…

Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

    • Christmas – a time for goodwill and festive cheer. A time for us to reflect – oh and buy presents for our four-legged equine friends (we promise the presents are for them and definitely not ourselves…).

    So to celebrate this time of year, please join us in this Christmas carol that will most likely resonate with many…

    Oh come, all ye faithful (equestrians)

    O come, all ye riders, bankrupt but triumphant,
    O come ye, o come ye to the tack shop
    Come and behold it, corn the king of horse feeds!
    O come, let us adore it,
    O come let us adore it,
    O come let us adore this delight of stock!

    Saddles of Stubben, bridlewear of Fairfax,
    LeMieux matchy-matchy of the highest accord
    Knee-length socks, not forgotten nor outdated
    O come, let us adore it,
    O come let us adore it,
    O come let us adore this delight of stock!

    Spend, groups of riders, spend in exultation
    Spend, all ye citizens of livery yards
    Glory to grooming kits, glory of the highest
    O come, let us adore it,
    O come let us adore it,
    O come let us adore this delight of stock!

    H&H news editor
    Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.
