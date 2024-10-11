



This eco-friendly stylish modern home, spanning 12,650 sq ft, has great equestrian facilities and includes two additional dwellings, set within 34 acres.

Hill House is a couple of miles from the A31, eight miles (15 minutes) from Petersfield and 12 miles from Winchester (20 minutes). It offers easy access to train lines at Winchester and Petersfield, providing direct access to London in just over an hour.

Nearby equestrian centres include Sparsholt (16 miles), Crofton Manor (22 miles) and Wellington Riding (25 miles). Should the need arise, Liphook Equine Hospital is 15 miles away.

The property is on the edge of the South Downs National Park. In this beautiful countryside, you’ll find miles of bridleways to explore as well as countless country walks your two- and four-legged friends will love. If you enjoy following hounds, you can enjoy a day out with the Hampshire Hunt, Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray or the Hambleden.

Hill House is on the market with Fine & Country for £12.5m. Let’s take a look around…

Equestrian facilities include 12 14x14ft internal stables, a heated tack room, hot wash bay with solarium, rug room with washer/dryer and heated rug racks, a feed room, and grooms’ accommodation/office with a kitchen and bathroom.

External equestrian facilities include a lunge pen, a 40x50m outdoor arena and a large oval MolenKoning indoor horsewalker with eight compartments and three additional central stables.

There are paddocks spread over 22 acres, with automatic water troughs and electric fencing. Additional facilities include large barns for hay and machinery storage, with potential for further stabling. The equestrian amenities have a private gated entrance, perfect for lorries, farriers, and vets, separate from the main entrance.

The main house is designed in a semi-circle, accessed via electric gates and a tree-lined driveway.

After entering through large glass doors, there is a hallway, a laundry room with a laundry chute, a large home office, and a family room/fifth bedroom with a shower room. There is also a cloakroom, large family dining area and a spacious kitchen with an orangery featuring a large island and bar area.

The orangery’s bi-fold doors open on to a patio leading to a walled garden with olive, apple, and pear trees, vines, and a vegetable patch. The patio also connects to a pool, spa, and gym complex.

A staircase from the kitchen leads to a basement, which houses a cinema room, treatment rooms, and underground access to the pool area and quadruple garage.

The main house has four en-suite bedrooms, all with large balconies.

The quadruple garage with a large store to the side also includes a one-bedroom apartment. Additionally, a log cabin within the grounds serves as secondary guest accommodation with a fully equipped kitchen and a log burner.

The two-storey swimming pool complex includes an 18m pool, spa bath, sauna, steam room, and changing areas on the ground floor. The first floor has a gym with bi-fold doors opening to two large Astro-turfed sun terraces.

Take a virtual tour…

