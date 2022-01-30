Check out this 4-bed country home, complete with 10 acres, 5 stables, manège, annexe and more…





Highfield Farm, formerly known as Rectory Farm, is situated in the Rutland village of Stretton, which is just over seven miles from the market towns of both Stamford and Oakham. Mainline trains run to London from Peterborough (which is 21 miles away) and can get you to King’s Cross in 45 minutes. You will also be just a stone’s throw from the A1 too, meaning you can access large parts of the UK easily.

Facilities at Arena UK can be found just over a quarter of an hour away (20 miles), while Vale View Equestrian (21 miles), Elms Farm Equestrian Centre (23 miles) and Keysoe International (46 miles) are all easily accessible.

If you need a vet, get in touch with Tower Equine (nine miles), while if you fancy a day trail-hunting head out with the Belvoir or the Cottesmore.

Highfield Farm is on the market with Strutt & Parker for £1.295m. Let’s take a look around…

To the south of the house is a brick stable block including five stables, a feed room and a tack room.

Beside this is a newly built four-port garage with CCTV. On the rear roof of this are photovoltaic panels, which feed into the electricity supply within the main house. To the east is a large wooden outbuilding, which is used as storage, and to the south is a large newly built steel tractor shed with two roller shutter doors, which is fitted with CCTV. Beyond this is a manège.

The paddocks run to the east and south of the house. There are two field shelters and water is connected to all paddocks.

There are two driveways leading to the house – the most used leads to the utility room and kitchen doors as well as the stabling, garaging and paddocks beyond. The garden includes a terrace next to the conservatory, lawn, fruit trees and a kitchen garden area. A band of trees provides privacy and helps block the traffic noise from the A1.

The house, which is unlisted, was originally the village post office before evolving into a larger farmhouse. More recently, the kitchen has been refitted, with a utility and orangery added.

The ground floor accommodation includes a large breakfast kitchen with tiled flooring, a central island and an Aga, which opens up into an orangery, and links though to the annexe along with the utility.

Also on the ground floor is a sitting room, drawing room/music room and an office.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a refurbished en-suite bathroom. There are three further double bedrooms, as well as a recently updated family bathroom.

The newly built annexe contains a fitted kitchen with granite work surfaces, a breakfast bar, twin ovens and storage. This leads through to a sitting room and a double bedroom beyond with an en-suite shower room and a walk-in cupboard.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.