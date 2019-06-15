A traditional horsey palace with 16th century farmhouse, stabling and arena located near a National Park…

A Grade II-listed 16th century former farmhouse set within glorious grounds is up for sale, and it’s looking for a keen equestrian to make use of its fantastic facilities.

High Pitfold is located in the picturesque village of Hindhead in the county of Surrey. The property is well situated for access to the A3, the M25 and national motorway network as well as Heathrow, Gatwick and Southampton airports.

If you like the outdoors High Pitfold could be for you; it’s close to the Surrey/Hampshire border, is within easy reach of areas of open National Trust heath and backs onto the Devil’s Punch Bowl. In summary, the hacking is incredible.

When you’re not spending your weekends exploring the countryside, equestrian centres within easy reach include: Parwood (17 miles), Silvermere (29 miles) and Oldencraig (50 miles).

Cross-country courses under an hour away include Slades Farm (14 miles), Littleton Manor (42 miles) and East Bysshe (51 miles).

Epsom Downs racecourse is also just under an hour’s drive away (37 miles).

Head out with either the Old Surrey & Burstow Hunt or the Kent & Surrey Bloodhounds once the season comes around.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Sign up to BSPS Area 14 if you like to show and you could join the West Surrey Riding Club if you want to get involved in other local competitions.

This one is being offered for sale by Savills, and it’s currently on the market for £1.55m.

Do you think it’s worth a punt?

The property is set within its own grounds of approximately 9.15 acres. The main driveway gives access down to the equestrian set up, where there are stables within an enclosed yard.

At present, there are eight stables, a tack room and a cloakroom. These chaps certainly look content…

One of the main features is this outdoor school with rubber surface.

The house has views out over the stables and paddocks…

The main house is a Grade II listed 16th century former farmhouse, which has been renovated to a high standard but has retained lots of character and charm.

There are two reception rooms, a bedroom and a kitchen at ground level, while on the first floor you will find five bedrooms, including the master complete with en-suite shower room.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday