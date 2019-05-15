Meet the mother and daughter show team going head-to-head in the working hunter ring…

While of lot of ‘showing mums’ can be spotted on the outside of the ring, one rider made sure her daughter had some stiff competition at a recent British Show Pony Society (BSPS) area show.

Helen Taylor and her daughter Morgan both won their respective mountain and moorland working hunter pony classes at BSPS Area 5 en-route to taking both slots in the overall championship. On this occasion, Morgan, 19, took the top title with her Highland pony Glenmore Of Rois Bheinn (Gromit). Helen — who is a BHS accredited coach and used to showjump professionally — was reserve on her own Connemara Derrartha Lad (Comet).

“We haven’t had Gromit long,” said Helen. “Morgan has never jumped competitively until recently. Showing is a big family thing for us. When Morgan was younger she would have her lead rein and I would have my hunter.”

Gromit shot to fame last year when he became the only Highland pony to qualify for the Mitsubishi Motors Cup BE90 final at Badminton with his previous owner Susan Chappelhow-Lacey. Comet has been an incredible pony for Helen, qualifying for the RIHS (Royal International Horse Show) on several occasions.

Helen continued: “Comet is just a superstar; he’s jumped every qualifying track out there over the years and I hunt him with the Rockwood Harriers. We would love to qualify them both for Horse of the Year Show this year.”

Continued below…

Highland pony set to compete at Badminton ‘He was rather a cheeky monkey, who kept decking everyone’ Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

Sharethrough (Mobile)

When asked about any healthy family rivalry, Helen said she is just as delighted when Morgan wins: “In the championship (at BSPS Area 5), the judge asked if I minded being beaten by my daughter and I replied ‘of course not’!”

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday. Make sure you catch up with all the action from the 2019 Royal Windsor Horse Show in this week’s issue, out 16 May.

