Have you ever seen a muddier pony and rider? Plus 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from a horse with its own ideas to a very muddy pony and rider.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

When it’s just one of those days…

Mud, glorious mud

Well this is one way of doing it…

Not today, thank you

Buckle up!

Happy 30th Birthday to the legend that is Shutterfly

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Stand by, washing machine…!

