



A tiny rider has refused to allow a lifelong illness to prevent her from competing – and has earnt her first ticket at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) on a former Pony Club pony bought for £750.

Nine-year-old Harriett Platt qualified for the 122cm junior M&M working hunter pony of the year final at the BSPS summer championships aboard her home-produced Welsh section A Hayesbrook Double Trouble. At the time, the 14-year-old gelding had only been with Harriett and her mother Helen Mylott for 10 weeks.

Harriett has not had an easy life up to this point. She was born with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), also known as bubble boy disease, meaning she had no immune system. She has undergone two bone marrow transplants, the second of which was a world-first administration of the specific type of treatment. Harriett goes for weekly antibody infusions, something she will be required to do for the rest of her life.

Despite her health condition, Helen says that Harriett has never considered giving up riding.

“She’s so small but she’s so determined and is as strong as an ox,” Helen says.

Harriett picked up the riding bug via her step sibling’s ponies and she was soon making her way up the Pony Club ranks.

“She has been riding since she was two years old and she’s still mad for it, being out in all weathers riding her ponies,” Helen says. “We’ve been trying to get to HOYS for two years with our other pony, Lily, but we’ve struggled for a clear round. Lily, who is still a young pony, has found this step up quite difficult and Harriett has left the ring on two feet more often than four!”

Helen and Harriett’s good friends Oliver and Ant Gibney stepped in to help, purchasing Hayesbrook Double Trouble — known at home as Shadow — for £750 from a local dealer. The pony had done various things on the Pony Club circuit, but was otherwise unknown to the family. Shadow has since been gifted to Harriett by Oliver and Ant.

“Oliver and Ant are Harriett’s biggest supporters,” Helen says. “Shadow was bought as a project to sell on, but we soon realised we had a diamond in the rough on our hands. He’d never done working hunter before, but he absolutely loves the job. He’s so honest that after two riding club shows we decided to try the HOYS qualifier at Stoneleigh, where he jumped clear, despite being a bit green.

“At the BSPS championships, Harriett and Shadow grew in confidence and improved after each round. We had everything crossed for the last day’s qualifier which, to our surprise, they won and stood champion. I’ve not heard cheering from the side of the ring like it before. Everyone erupted as they know how poorly Harriett has been and how hard she’s tried.

“Ahead of HOYS, we’ve been having lessons and hiring out arenas. We’ve not had Shadow for very long at all but he’s just blossomed; he sparkles, shines and steps out in the ring now. We’re overcome at the opportunity to compete at HOYS for the first time.”

