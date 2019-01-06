New home for the new year? Check out this mini-estate with Georgian country house, stable yard and farm buildings

Owned by the same family for nearly 100 years, a mini-estate located in Somerset has been put on the market.

It is something of a marvel – in 2012 and 2013 the owners were asked to host series three and four of The Great British Bake Off, which was filmed on the lawn.

Harptree Court is situated in the village of East Harptree in the beautiful Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It has good transportation links with the M5 motorway about 15 miles to the west, linking to the wider national motorway network. Bristol Airport is about 9 miles to the north.

The Mendip Hills area is highly regarded for its bridleways and hacking opportunities.

Equestrian centres in the area include: Mendip Plains Equestrian Centre (5 miles), Chard Equestrian (40 miles), Stretcholt EC (24 miles) and Badgworth Arena (15 miles).

There are excellent cross-country facilities available to hire 12 miles away at Rosamund Green Farm or a bit further afield at Pontispool (42 miles).

BSPS Area 13B is the showing society to get signed up to if you fancy hitting the show ring this summer.

Head out huting with either the Devon and Somerset staghounds or the West Somerset Vale Hunt.

Racing is available at Taunton (40 miles) or Wincanton (23 miles).

The Stables Equine Practice is 11 miles away.

Offered for sale by Savills, the property is priced at a cool £4.65M. But what would expect when ‘court’ is in the title?

Let’s take a look around…

The country house stands in an elevated position with far reaching views over its parkland towards the Chew Valley.

The lands totals 51.7 acres and there are a range of former farm buildings which lie out of sight to the north east of Harptree Court. These buildings are predominantly stone.

The stable yard dates back to Victorian times and comprises a U-shaped yard with garaging and carport on one side, a two storey stone stable block opposite, and a two storey stone range of stores, workshop and additional stables alongside. A further range of former stables lies behind the stable yard.

The whole yard and barn are in need of some refurbishment.

Another shot of that super-handy acreage….

Head inside, and the Grade II listed Georgian country house does not disappoint. Features of the ground floor include the dining room, morning room and this stunning kitchen.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom suite with bathroom and dressing room as well as seven additional bedrooms.

One of the most interesting features of this property is the luxury treehouse, which is completely self-contained and is discreetly tucked away amongst some mature trees to the north of the main house.

Is this the home for you?

