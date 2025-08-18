



Take a peek at this beautiful home with an immaculate and expansive equestrian offering.

Guildenhurst Stud lies between Wisborough Green and Billingshurst, which is a five-minute drive away. Storrington, four miles south, has a range of local shops, cafés and services.

Pulborough is five miles away and has a regular rail service to London, which takes from 72 minutes.

Gatwick Airport is 22 miles away.

Nearby equestrian centres include Coombelands (five miles), Sussex Equestrian Centre (eight miles), Brendon Stud (22 miles). Go cross-country schooling at Bucklands Farm (19 miles) or Felcourt (29 miles). Hickstead is just 17 miles from the door too.

Enjoy racing at Goodwood (21 miles) and polo at Cowdray Park (13-and-a-half miles). If you like the point-to-point, meets are held at Parham (seven-and-a-half miles).

Like a day’s hunting? Head out with the Crawley & Horsham,

Guildenhurst Stud is on the market for £2.25m with Savills. Let’s take a look around…

Kicking off with the equestrian facilities, the primary stable wing includes five brick-built stables with Monarch doors. There is also a Monarch swinging cross-tie bay, and a covered, floodlit Consort Plus horsewalker with Kraiburg rubber flooring.

Two large stallion pens sit alongside a substantial tractor shed and there is a further block of three indoor Monarch stables beneath skylights with remote-controlled blinds. In this block are cross-tie bays (one with a solarium), and a fully equipped tack room with sink and dishwasher. Plus, there’s a dedicated laundry room for rugs and equipment.

Additional facilities include two Shetland stables, a large drying/feed room, and two field shelters within the paddocks. The property sits on eight acres in total.

Guildenhurst Stud’s training facilities are also impressive, comprising a 60x20m sand and fibre manège with an irrigation system and an all-weather canter track.

The manor house has been lovingly renovated and significantly enhanced by the current owners. The main reception room is bright and double-aspect, with French doors opening onto the garden. Beyond the reception room is a ground-floor shower room and a family room.

At the rear lies the kitchen and dining area. With a vaulted ceiling, it is fitted with ample cabinetry, a range cooker, high-spec appliances, and a central island. Skylights with remote-controlled blinds let in natural light, and a large utility room has additional storage and laundry space.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has sweeping countryside views, extensive fitted wardrobes, and a luxurious ensuite bathroom with a Catchpole & Rye freestanding bath. Two further double bedrooms, each with bespoke storage and window seats, are served by a skylit family bathroom.

The fourth ground-floor bedroom has an ensuite shower room, private garden access, and links the main house to a superb self-contained annexe.

