Dreaming of a period property? Check out this Grade II-listed farmhouse, complete with 10 acres, stables and a sand school

Grove Farm is an “exceptional” Grade II-listed equestrian property in the village of Lincomb, Worcestershire, offering four bedrooms over three floors and far-reaching views of the Malvern Hills.

The origins of the period home dates back over 500 years and the house boasts plenty of character, including a delightful timber frame and exposed oak inside. Set in 10 acres of fields and grounds – including a small orchard – the property enjoys brilliant equestrian facilities. It is on the market with estate agent Fine & Country with a price tag of £1.35m.

The farmhouse is approached via a wooden gate and a gravel driveway leads to ample parking in front of the property. There is a large garage come storage barn next to the separate two-bedroom annexe, which is named “The Boat House”.

The facilities include a stable yard comprising four stables, a hay barn, feed room and eight post-and-rail-fenced paddocks — all on soil that drains superbly due to the sandstone substrate. There is hardstanding and parking for a horsebox, while the yard also has a water supply, lighting, electricity and a security system. In addition, there are three mobile stables situated behind the yard and a 40x20m sand school was installed in 2017. The set-up is just a stone’s throw away from Lincomb Equestrian Centre.

Inside the house, the main reception hall boasts red-stone flooring and leads to a large sitting room, which has a feature fireplace and log-burning stove. Exposed beams and the inglenook fireplace make this a very cosy room and perfect for relaxed afternoons after riding.

The kitchen has been renovated by the current owners and includes a useful breakfast island. There is a dining area with a solid fuel burner and leads to the newly added oak-framed extension, which can be used as a further family room or entertaining area. A handy utility room is located alongside the boot room and downstairs toilet.

The Boat House is a self-contained annexe, comprising a large sitting room with a feature fireplace and doors leading to a patio area outside, while a cast-iron spiral staircase leads to the first floor. This separate property is perfect for elderly relatives, teenagers or could be used to generate rental income.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.