This delightful family home has ample equestrian provision with six stables, 15 acres and an outdoor manège. There’s also plenty of space to entertain.
Groom’s Cottage is less than a mile from Dallington, an East Sussex village six miles from the market town of Heathfield. Amenities there include supermarkets, pubs, restaurants, pre- and primary schools.
Nestled in the High Weald National Landscape, Grooms Cottage is the perfect retreat for a family on the hunt for a rural home. The coast is also close by – Bexhill is 10 miles away, while Eastbourne is 15 miles from the door.
Local equestrian centres include Petley Wood (10 miles), Golden Cross (11 miles) and Hurstwood Farm (15 miles) – the latter of which also has a cross-country course to hire.
Hunting fans can enjoy a day out with either the East Sussex & Romney Marsh or the Southdown & Eridge.
Need a vet? Cliffe Equine Hospital is at hand, 12 miles away.
Groom’s Cottage is on the market with Batcheller Monkhouse for a guide price of £1.3-1.35m. Let’s take a look around…
An enclosed barn houses four loose boxes, two pony boxes, feed and tack rooms. There’s also a hay storage area and a workshop. Other outbuildings include a tractor shed, an open-fronted garage and three field shelters in the paddocks. Close to the barn is a post-and-rail sand school.
A lengthy private drive leads to the gardens and grounds. As well as the pasture land, there is a spring-fed lake and a wilded area. You can entertain guests at the summerhouse and on the hard tennis court. There are 15.3 acres in all.
Originally a groom’s cottage, the property was converted and extended in 2013. Many of the rooms have reclaimed pine floors.
A covered porch leads to a reception hall with a door, which leads through to a south-facing sheltered terrace. Off the hall, you’ll find the kitchen/breakfast room with twin glazed sinks, a range cooker and a central island. This room leads to the triple-aspect living room, which has a brick fireplace with a wood burner.
To the other side of the hall is the dining room, whose use might be changed to serve as a ground floor bedroom.
Also on the ground floor is a large utility with plumbing for two washing machines, a dryer vent and space for a fridge. It’s next to the downstairs shower room.
Upstairs, there’s a large landing or study area that leads to the two upstairs bedrooms and the family bathroom.
