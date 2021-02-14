Fancy living in this seven-bedroom manor house, set in over 50 acres, with 21 stables, manège and more?

Greenstead Hall is a Georgian manor house providing 7,000 sq. ft. of living space and expansive equestrian facilities. The property is in Essex, one mile from the market town of Halstead, 12 miles from Colchester and just 24 miles to Stansted Airport and the M11.

Local equestrian centres include Deanswood Equestrian Centre, which is less than 15 minutes from your door (six miles), Codham Park Equestrian Centre (eight miles) and Finchingfield Equestrian Centre (14 miles) to name just a few nearby.

Catley Cross Veterinary Clinic (six miles) is just under 15 minutes down the road for any veterinary needs.

You can head to Wix Equestrian Centre, which is about 40 minutes away (29 miles), for cross-country schooling and if hunting is more your thing, head out with the East Essex.

Greenstead Hall is on the market with Zoe Napier for offers in excess of £3.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Set in 51.5 acres of land, undulating meadows surround the house, securely fenced for youngstock.

The main equestrian complex includes an American-style barn containing 13 immaculate, sizeable loose boxes. The adjacent building offers three further external boxes with a feed room and a number of associated rooms, including a veterinary treatment room, yard office, stores and lavatory. There is a separate, private stable block consisting of a further five full size boxes with tack/feed room. There is an all-weather manège and an additional large storage barn, with associated parking areas for horseboxes/trailers.

The main garage (with attached estate office) provides approximately 1,500 sq. ft. and opposite is a further 1,300 sq. ft. of vehicle workshop/machinery storage, a gym and further storage. The medieval brick barn (which has historically been used as a wedding venue) offers a function hall with log burner, bar, storage and lavatories. Within the wedding enclave are further buildings which include a children’s crèche and Registrar’s room. Adjacent are two separate day rooms for the wedding party, which include kitchen and bathroom facilities.

The main residence has undergone extensive improvement over the years, offering a main reception hall with a staircase, principal reception rooms with fireplaces and a farmhouse-style kitchen/breakfast room with AGA. There is a further office, cellar and a number of service rooms.

Continued below…

Enjoy extra savings on Horse & Hound delivered to your door If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

The first floor provides up to seven bedrooms; five principle bedrooms off the main landing with access through to two further teenage suites/staff apartments, each with a bathroom, shared kitchenette with a separate staircase and entrance hall.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free