Great Deptford House is a five-bedroom home in the village of High Bickington, which lies in the North Devon countryside with rolling hills and fields. The village’s amenities include a primary school, a pub, a Post Office and a community sports hall. In addition, there is a community-owned village shop open seven days a week and run by volunteers.

The towns of Torrington, South Molton and Barnstaple are all within easy travelling distance and all offer a range of shops, banks and leisure facilities. There is a branch railway station at Umberleigh (five miles) providing a service to Barnstaple, Exeter St. David’s and to Exeter Central.

Exmoor National Park is less than 20 miles away.

Nearby equestrian centres include Bude Farm (11 miles), Higher Mainstone (15 miles) and Grange Equestrian (20 miles),

Bicton Arena is 43 miles away. You can go cross-country schooling 11 miles away at Southcott cross-country course.

If you like your trail hunting, join the Eggesford or Tiverton for a day out.

Need a vet? Find Torch Equine Vets a short drive away in South Molton (25 mins).

Great Deptford House is on the market with Fine & Country for a guide price of £2.25m. Let’s see what this home has in store…

The property sits on 7.8 acres of grounds that serve a block of five stables. They are housed in a barn along with a tackroom. Plus, there is a workshop that could be used as such, for storage or as a home office or garage. There has been planning permission approved for a triple garage on the north-west side of the home.

There is also a post-and-rail fenced all-weather arena with lights.

The grounds are a haven for wildlife. Red and roe deer are regular visitors to Great Deptford house, as are several barn and tawny owls. The land has been carefully managed to encourage wildlife and enhance the ecological value of the site itself. The site had an archaeological survey that revealed the remains of a significant medieval house with older Saxon and Iron-Age structures beneath. Some of the structural finds from the archaeological dig feature in the new home, while others reside in the North Devon Museum.

Inside, find the entrance hallway, approximately thirteen metres from floor to ceiling. The show home-style kitchen is accessible from here and has top-of-the-range appliances, and provides a sociable place to entertain guests. The living room, to the front of the home, is the full width of the property with beautiful views across the gardens. The Reynaers lift and slide doors to the front and rear aspects flood the whole ground floor with natural light.

The property’s five bedrooms each have ensuite facilities. Three bedrooms occupy the first floor, while a further two bedrooms plus an office inhabit the second floor. Four out of the five bedrooms have their own balconies. The size and layout of the house lend themselves to multi-generational living.

