Could you run your own coastal equestrian centre? Well now could be your chance…

A reputable equestrian centre situated in Lincolnshire has come on the market, and needs someone business-minded to continue its success.

Field Farm Equestrian is set in the village of Mumby and is located just one mile from the coast. It is 40 miles from Lincoln and 31 miles from Boston and could be an ideal show and competition venue.

The current owners operate a successful equestrian holiday business at the property and further details are available from the agents.

The village of Mumby sits between Chapel St Leonards and Anderby Creek, north of Skegness on the east coast of Lincolnshire.

Mumby itself has a church and pub and a wider range of services and shops can be found in Alford, Skegness and Louth, which are all within easy reach.

Other equestrian centres in the Lincolnshire area include: Elms Farm (49 miles), Caistor EC (42 miles) and Hill House Equestrian (39 miles).

You are also a 1hour 30min drive from the popular venue Arena UK.

If you like to hunt head out with the Burton or Blankney hounds.

Sign up to Area 4B for a range of local showing fixtures.

Your local racecourse is Market Rasen (35 miles) and you will also be just over an hour away from Leadenham Polo Club (50 miles).

Rural Scene are the agents and it is currently on the market for £2.75m.

Would you carry on with the riding holiday business or perhaps develop a competition venue?

Field Farm is set in 60 acres of land. There are between 35 and 40 holiday paddocks, individually post and railed or electric fenced. There are also some larger fields utilised as grazing land for the owners/livery horses.

There are over 50 stables split between four main barns. The main block has 29 internal boxes with sliding doors. There are three other barns, each with their own tack rooms.

What do you think of this indoor arena with waxed sand surface, sound system and covered viewing area?

There is a cross-country course with 34 jumps over 1.2 miles too. Most jumps have differing height options ranging from 50cm to 1m. Jumps include a bank and water complex.

The outdoor arena measures 20x40m and has a waxed Pro-track sand surface. There is also a one acre showjumping paddock.

There is a ground floor tack and gift shop selling a range of equestrian products and gifts. Stairs lead to a party room with a bar.

The main home is a six-bedroom farmhouse with adjoining brick building. Other impressive features of the set-up including five holiday cottages, four static caravans, a camp site and a stocked fishing lake.

Dine with a view…

We’d never get bored of coming home to this magnificent country kitchen.

