Fancy following in Mark Todd’s footsteps in his former 22-box yard complete with 17th Century home and cottages?

A yard which was previously rented by eventing legend Mark Todd is looking for a new owner to occupy the stable yard as well as the stunning Grade II-listed property alongside its additional cottages.

Cholderton House is situated on the edge of the village of Cholderton, just over 11 miles north east of the cathedral city of Salisbury. Cholderton village has excellent communication links to Salisbury, London and the rest of the south west. Winchester is also just 19 miles away.

The present owners have let the equestrian yard to other successful riders — including H&H dressage columnist Anna Ross — and the option remains to continue letting the yard to a third-party or for the new owners to make use of it themselves.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: West Wilts (33 miles), Widbrook (35 miles) and Lucknam Park (41 miles).

Hunting in the area is with either the South & West Wilts Hunt or the Wilton Hunt.

The location of Barbury Horse Trials is 45 minutes from the front door, while the experts at Wessex Equine Vets are 33 miles away.

BSPS Area 11 is the society to get signed up to if you like to hit the show ring.

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, this impressive equestrian estate has been labelled with a cool £4m price tag.

Come and have a snoop around…

Situated in 23.27 acres of land and grounds, Cholderton sits with a beautiful backdrop of Wiltshire landscape so you can spend your weekends hacking around the countryside at your leisure.

When it’s time to tidy up your schooling ready for the coming season you can make use of this sizable indoor arena. There is also an outdoor arena with sand and rubber surface.

There is a main yard comprising 15 stables, a tack room and a staff room as well as an additional eight stables located elsewhere. There is also a treatment room, a hay loft and several store rooms.

The grounds are also a key feature of the property. Lawned gardens surround the house with open parkland grounds to the north east and the south west.

Welcome to your new home, a Grade II-listed 17th Century house. The original property was comprehensively rebuilt following a fire in 2012.

Period features found throughout the property include polished oak floors, stepped ceiling cornices and magnificent fireplaces.

There are nine bedrooms situated across the first and second floors, and there are two cottages located on site, both with three bedrooms each.

