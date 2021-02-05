Everyone say ‘cheese’! And 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a truly incredible save to a very gentle superstar, it all happened on social media.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Swipe for an absolutely remarkable save…

Weeee! We love this time of year, for glorious foal photos like this one



Melly And Me had a wonderful day trip at Naas…



Say cheese!



Mega skills



Here’s a test for you — can you watch this horse race without once sneaking a glimpse at the racehorse owners watching on? We couldn’t, that’s for sure…



Pint-sized competitors in Palm Beach



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner…





We just can’t get enough of how gentle Grade One winner Lalor is



Tweet of the week competition

If you are the winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition, contact us to let us know if you would prefer to receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured below left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with your initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk

