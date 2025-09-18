



The dressage phase of the Agria FEI Eventing Europeans Championships is now underway at Blenheim Palace and fans can look forward to expert insight from familiar voices in the eventing Europeans commentators.

Tina Cook and Steven Wilde will be lending their vocal expertise to FEI TV, powered by ClipMyHorse.TV, throughout this week, as well as to the BBC’s Blenheim coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Eventing Europeans commentators: 2009 European champion and Olympian Tina Cook

Tina Cook was a British eventing team regular during her illustrious career, which has left her with an impressive trophy cabinet. Her accolades include Olympic bronzes and a silver, as well as world team golds, but among the highlights is her individual gold at the 2009 Europeans in Fontainebleau with Miners Frolic, which helped secure the team gold that year.

Tina is by no means a stranger to Blenheim as a rider, and she has plenty of first-hand experience of the terrain. She achieved 12 completions here since 2001, most notably with Miners Frolic in 2007, where she finished runner-up.

Since retiring from top level competition in 2022, Tina has graced in the commentary box at numerous high-profile events, most recently at Defender Burghley Horse Trials where she provided commentary for the BBC.

Globetrotting equestrian commentator Steven Wilde

Steven Wilde returns to the commentary box for another European championship at Blenheim. He commentated the last time the Euros were held here in 2005, when Zara Tindall won individual gold and led Britain to team gold.

Steven has lent his voice to many of horse sport’s most illustrious occasions, including CHIO Aachen and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, over the past 20 years. More recently, he commentated at the European Showjumping Championships in A Coruna and joined the on-site team at Burghley this month.

Germany’s Helene Holloway, eventer since childhood

German commentary on FEI TV, powered by ClipMyHorse.TV, will be provided by Helene Holloway, a former German pony team member, who remains a close follower of the sport.

