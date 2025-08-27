



Whether you’re already glued to the action in Crozet or planning to tune in later this week, one question you might be asking is: who are the commentators on the European Dressage Championships livestream?

As the sport’s biggest names prepare to face off for medals, the live commentary team will bring every pirouette and piaffe to life, helping viewers follow the drama stride by stride.

Where to watch the livestream

Horse & Hound will bring you exclusive insight, rider interviews and on-the-ground reporting throughout the week, while full coverage of the championships is available on FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV.

A full guide to how to watch the European Dressage Championships can be found here.

The grand prix runs from Wednesday 27 to Thursday 28 August, deciding the team medals. The grand prix special (Friday 30 August) and Freestyle (Sunday 31 August) will then determine the individual titles.

Who are the commentators at the European Dressage Championships?

The English commentary team on ClipMyHorse.TV features:

Dan Strange – an experienced presenter and commentator who has fronted leading sporting events worldwide.

Richard Davison – four-time Olympian and long-standing British team rider, who will be adding expert analysis.

Between Dan’s polished delivery and Richard’s first-hand experience of competing at the very top, viewers can expect a blend of smooth presenting and genuine insider perspective.

Richard made his British championship debut in 1993, riding Master JCB on the silver medal-winning team at the Europeans in Lipica. Since then, he has represented Britain at three more European Championships, two World Equestrian Games and four Olympic Games – Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and London 2012.

He’ll also be sharing his insight in our bumper 26-page European Championships special report, out in the 4 September issue of H&H.

H&H’s Oscar Williams will be on site at Jiva Hill Stables in Crozet, France to bring you all the breaking news from this week’s European Dressage Championships (27-31 August), so subscribe to the Horse & Hound website for all the news as it happens.

