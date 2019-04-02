Can you recall who finished runner-up to the likes of Harvey Smith, Mark Todd and Ruby Walsh?

They say that nobody remembers second — except the person that finished second, so we thought we’d put it to the test with some examples of high achievers from the equestrian world. Behind this illustrious roll of honour of major winners, can you recall these (sometimes unexpectedly well-known) runners-up?
1. 1971 Hickstead Derby: winner Harvey Smith on Mattie Brown
Runner up = Steven Hadley on Prospero
2. 2010 Grand National: winner AP McCoy riding Don’t Push It
Runner up = Denis O’Regan on Black Apalachi
3. 1996 Olympics individual dressage: winner Isabell Werth on Gigolo
Runner up = Anky van Grunsven riding Bonfire
4. 2007 Hickstead Derby: winner Geoff Billington on Cassabachus
Runner up = Andrew Mizon riding Special Diamond
5. 1973 Burghley: winner Mark Phillips riding Maid Marion
Runner up = Sue Hatherly (Benson) on Harley
6. 2016 Olympics individual jumping: winner Nick Skelton on Big Star
Runner up = Peder Fredricson on All In
7. 1996 Badminton Horse Trials: winner Mark Todd on Bertie Blunt
Runner up = Vaughn Jefferis riding Bounce
8. 2004 Hickstead Derby: winner John Whitaker riding Buddy Bunn
Runner up = Ellen Whitaker on Locarno
9. 1988 Burghley: winner Jane Thelwall riding King’s Jester
Runner up = Madeleine Gurdon on Midnight Monarch
10. 1995 Cheltenham Gold Cup: winner Norman Williamson riding Master Oats
Runner up = Dean Gallagher on Dubacilla
11. 2002 Hickstead Derby winner: Peter Charles on Corrada
Runner up = Robert Smith with Mr Springfield
12. 1986 World Cup dressage final: winner Anne Grethe Jensen riding Marzog
Runner up = Christopher Bartle on Wily Trout
13. 2012 Burghley: winner Andrew Nicholson with Avebury
Runner up = Sinead Halpin on Manoir De Carneville
14. 1995 Hickstead Derby: winner John Ledingham riding Kilbaha
Runner up = John Whitaker on Gammon
15. 1981 Grand National: winner Bob Champion riding Aldaniti
Runner up = John Thorne and Spartan Missile
16. 2014 World Cup dressage final: winner Charlotte Dujardin on Valegro
Runner up = Helen Langehanenberg riding Damon Hill NRW
17. 1999 Burghley: winner Mark Todd on Diamond Hall Red
Runner up = Karen Dixon riding Too Smart
18. 2005 Grand National: winner Ruby Walsh on Hedgehunter
Runner up = Christian Williams riding Royal Auclair
19. 2013 European jumping championships: winner Roger Yves Bost riding Castle Forbes Myrtille Paulois
Runner up = Ben Maher on Cella
20. And finally… do one-twos come any more impressive than this? 1991 British grand prix: winner John Whitaker on Milton
Runner up = Mark Todd riding Loro Piana Double Take
