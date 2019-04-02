Trending:

Can you recall who finished runner-up to the likes of Harvey Smith, Mark Todd and Ruby Walsh?

Jennifer Donald

They say that nobody remembers second — except the person that finished second, so we thought we’d put it to the test with some examples of high achievers from the equestrian world. Behind this illustrious roll of honour of major winners, can you recall these (sometimes unexpectedly well-known) runners-up?

1. 1971 Hickstead Derby: winner Harvey Smith on Mattie Brown

Runner up = Steven Hadley on Prospero

2. 2010 Grand National: winner AP McCoy riding Don’t Push It

Don't Push It ridden by Tony McCoy (left) beats Black Apalachi ridden by Denis O'Regan to win the John Smith's Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool.

Runner up = Denis O’Regan on Black Apalachi

3. 1996 Olympics individual dressage: winner Isabell Werth on Gigolo

H677WC The Olympic Games, Atlanta 1996, Anky van Grunsven (NED) riding Cameleon Bonfire

Runner up = Anky van Grunsven riding Bonfire

4. 2007 Hickstead Derby: winner Geoff Billington on Cassabachus

Special Diamond and Andrew Mizon in the Bunn Leisure Derby Trial on Friday 26th June H&H 02/07/2009 pub orig

Runner up = Andrew Mizon riding Special Diamond

5. 1973 Burghley: winner Mark Phillips riding Maid Marion

Runner up = Sue Hatherly (Benson) on Harley

6. 2016 Olympics individual jumping: winner Nick Skelton on Big Star

Peder Fredricson SWE riding All In, during the 1st Qualifier in the individual Show Jumping competition at the Olympic Equestrian Centre in Deodoro near Rio, Brazil on 14th August 2016

Runner up = Peder Fredricson on All In

7. 1996 Badminton Horse Trials: winner Mark Todd on Bertie Blunt

H66NAN Olympic Games, Sydney, September 2000 Vaughn Jefferis (NZL) riding Bounce

Runner up = Vaughn Jefferis riding Bounce

8. 2004 Hickstead Derby: winner John Whitaker riding Buddy Bunn

Ellen Whitaker riding Locarno 62 in the DFS Derby in the DFS Derby during the Hickstead Horse Show at the All England Jumping Course, Hickstead.

Runner up = Ellen Whitaker on Locarno

9. 1988 Burghley: winner Jane Thelwall riding King’s Jester

Madeleine Gurdon on Midnight Monarch from Burghley

Runner up = Madeleine Gurdon on Midnight Monarch

10. 1995 Cheltenham Gold Cup: winner Norman Williamson riding Master Oats

HWM1EH DUBACILLA RIDDEN BY DEAN GALLAGHER 14 April 1995

Runner up = Dean Gallagher on Dubacilla

11. 2002 Hickstead Derby winner: Peter Charles on Corrada

Robert Smith and Mr Springfield

Runner up = Robert Smith with Mr Springfield

12. 1986 World Cup dressage final: winner Anne Grethe Jensen riding Marzog

Christopher Bartle and Wily Trout Runner up = Christopher Bartle on Wily Trout

13. 2012 Burghley: winner Andrew Nicholson with Avebury

SINEAD MAPLIN AND MANOIR DE CARNEVILLE Burghley H/T 01.09.12

Runner up = Sinead Halpin on Manoir De Carneville

14. 1995 Hickstead Derby: winner John Ledingham riding Kilbaha

John Whitaker and Gammon

Runner up = John Whitaker on Gammon

15. 1981 Grand National: winner Bob Champion riding Aldaniti

Spartan Missile ridden by John Thorne jumps the last fence to finish in second place

Runner up = John Thorne and Spartan Missile

16. 2014 World Cup dressage final: winner Charlotte Dujardin on Valegro

Helen Langehanenberg (GER)&Damon Hill NRW - Reem Acra FEI World Cup Dressage Finals - Grand Prix - Eurexpo, Lyon, France - 19 April 2014

Runner up = Helen Langehanenberg riding Damon Hill NRW

17. 1999 Burghley: winner Mark Todd on Diamond Hall Red

Karen Dixon on Too Smart takes the lead at the end of the first day of dressage at the Pedigree Chum Burghley Horse Trials in Stamford, Lincolnshire, Thursday September 2 1999. PA Photo: COURTESY OF BURGHLEY HORSE TRIALS

Runner up = Karen Dixon riding Too Smart

18. 2005 Grand National: winner Ruby Walsh on Hedgehunter

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 9: Royal Auclair (number 2) ridden by Christian Williams goes over Becher's Brook during the John Smith's Grand National at the Aintree Race Course on April 9, 2005 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Runner up = Christian Williams riding Royal Auclair

19. 2013 European jumping championships: winner Roger Yves Bost riding Castle Forbes Myrtille Paulois

Ben MAHER riding Cella (CH) GBR in the Individual Final of the FEI European Championship in Herning, Denmark in August 2013

Runner up = Ben Maher on Cella

20. And finally… do one-twos come any more impressive than this? 1991 British grand prix: winner John Whitaker on Milton

Runner up = Mark Todd riding Loro Piana Double Take

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday.