How much would a six-bedroom house, with 13 acres, arena and 12 stables cost? Perhaps less than you think…

An equestrian yard — complete with six-bedroom period home — set in the Lincolnshire countryside, has come on the market.

Westgate is located on Carr Road in North Kelsey and is situated in rural yet well connected area of the country.

North Kelsey is a village located 4 miles west from Caistor and 19 miles north-east from the town of Lincoln.

You will be within easy reach of popular venues including: Caistor EC (5.5 miles), Hill House EC (9 miles) and Elms Farm (50 miles).

The equestrian facilities and packed competition schedule on offer at Arena UK is just over an hour away.

Cross-country courses in the area include: Grange De Lings (21 miles), Danethorpe Hill (38 miles) and Canter Hallington (27 miles).

You are a 20 minute drive (11 miles) from Market Rasen Racecourse.

Head out with either the Belvoir or Burton Hunt, and if you prefer to hit the show ring, sign up to BSPS Area 4B.

You could even book some lessons with Lincolnshire-based eventing superstar Ros Canter, who runs her yard near Louth.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this set-up is priced at £895,000, so it would appear you can certainly get a lot for your money in north Lincolnshire.

Would you make this house your home?

The neat and tidy plot has access via two entrances. There are paddocks totalling 13 acres and the property sits in a private position just off a quiet road. The fields are located on the other side of the road.

Of particular interest is this large outdoor arena complete with all-weather surface.

There is an indoor stable block with 10 spacious boxes and there are an additional two loose boxes attached to the garage. There is also a tack room, a feed room and a yard kitchen.

The main home is a detached six-bedroom period house. There is also a detached guest annexe located on-site.

Ground floor rooms include the bespoke fitted Chiselwood Kitchen, which has its own dining area.

And this conservatory with vaulted ceiling, that looks out over the landscaped gardens.

