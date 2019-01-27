A spectacular equestrian property in Spain with arena, 60 acres and a pool

Sick of the British winter, or just fancy living it up in the sunshine all year round? Well this horsey property in Mallorca, Spain, could be the tonic you need.

Offered for sale by Sotherby’s International Realty, this recently renovated ‘finca’ (which is Spanish for country estate or ranch) is nestled in the Southeast Countryside in the village of Randa, Mallorca.

It’s situated in a beautiful valley with a mountain behind that protects it from the north winds, while also enjoying views of the sea and the island of Cabrera.

The city of Palma is a 30 minute drive away.

Local beaches include Cala Blava or Es Trenc, perfect for glorious hacking.

Equestrian centres on the island include: Rancho Bonanza (58km) and Horse Ranch Hotel (11km) which boasts a stunning indoor arena.

Make sure you check out the annual Balearen Tour Dressage Competition which takes place 36km away in Es Fangar, near Felanitx.

Experience a little bit of tradition at the trotting races held at Palma’s Hippodrome Son Pardo (32km).

Of course, one of the highlights of the property is the incredible hacking available in the surrounding countryside and valleys. The central location means you can head either north or south for your pick of exceptional outriding.

Maybe go north to take advantage of the riding available in Acudia in Rancho Ses Roques (50km).

If you’re going to be living the horsey life in Spain, it would only be fair to bring an Andalusian or two home. Visit the horses at Son Menut Stud (28km).

The property is currently priced at €6.9m (or just a shade over £6m) so you might need a buddy to share with.

Shall we take around the Spanish paradise?

This equestrian estate is situated in just under 60 acres of grounds and is also run as a farm. The land is mostly flat and is surrounded by a renovated 3.5km stone wall. The vendor says that there are several routes around the estates for horses or 4×4 vehicles, and that it would also be suitable for a polo field.

As well as several farm buildings and three stables, there is also a 25x40m outdoor training arena.

There is also a sizeable tack room as well as well as staff accommodation which includes a small kitchen, a bathroom and a study.

The main house is also pretty impressive….

Inside, the accommodation nails the combination of rustic and country, and chic and modern. At the heart of the home is a prestige fitted kitchen.

Most of the rooms also offer views over the surrounding grounds…

…and other features of the set-up include underfloor heating, a wine cellar and a security system.

Outside, you will also find this stunning seating area as well as a swimming pool.

