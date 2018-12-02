Anyone got a spare £1.85m? A special horsey home in the Cornish countryside

A renovated country home in around six acres, set within unspoilt countryside just two miles from the sea, has come on the market just a slither under the £2m bracket (it’s £1.85m, to be exact).

There has been a settlement at Higher Polmenna, which is just outside the village of Tregony, since at least 1293, when the property was known as Penmere. Later becoming Higher Polmenna, the house became part of the Lanhydrock Estate before being bought by the Caerhays Estate in 1919.

Equestrian centres in the local area include: Newton Livery Equestrian & Leisure Centre (35 miles), Knightwood EC (18 miles) and Tall Trees Arena (41 miles).

Colraine Equestrian Centre (16 miles) is a 30 minute drive and it hosts a range of British Dressage and showjumping competitions throughout the season.

You will also be a one hour drive from Royal Cornwall showground and could head out hunting with either the East Cornwall Hunt or the Western Hunt.

Trebudannon racecourse is 18 miles away, while point-to-pointing can be found at Looe 33 miles away.

If you fancy doing some cross-country training, head over to Scorrier cross-county course (18 miles), while if showing is more your thing, sign up to BSPS Area 13A or NPS Area 26.

The property is being offered for sale by Savills.

Let us show you around this Cornish nest…

Surrounded by its own land of six acres, Higher Polmenna is located in an idyllic setting making use of the rolling Cornwall countryside.

The property is perfect for the equestrian family with a small squad of horses as there is beautiful stabling for three as well as a tack room and hay barn.

The house has been substantially extended from the original farmhouse. The owners have retained some of the original features.

On the ground floor you will find the kitchen/breakfast room with electric Aga and a utility room.

Imagine the summer evenings spent in this stunning orangery, which has countryside views and doors leading out to the grounds.

As well as six bedrooms, there are four reception rooms including this cosy sitting room complete with open fire.

The walls of an original stone outbuilding surround the outdoor heated swimming pool, while an old piggery houses the pump room and water filtration room.

