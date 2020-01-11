‘Don’t let perfect become the enemy of progress’ and other words of wisdom top riders live by

Whether you’re experiencing a setback with your horse or in another aspect of your life, or feeling overwhelmed by your goals and aspirations for 2020, this time of year can be tricky. But if you feel as though you could do with an extra dose of motivation or positive thinking, just know you’re not alone. We’ve rounded up some of the inspirational quotes and sayings that top riders favour in their daily life, to help give you a boost.

1. “Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realise they were the big things” Paralympic dressage rider and reigning world champion Sophie Wells

2. “Winners are not people that never fail; they are people that never quit” International showjumper Ellen Whitaker

3. “If you are not doing what you love, you are wasting your time” International event rider Ben Hobday

4. “What if everything you are going through is preparing you for what you asked for?” Portuguese Olympic showjumper Luciana Diniz

5. “Those are dark clouds,” said the boy. “Yes, but they will move on,” said the horse. “The blue sky above never leaves.” Double Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin, quoting author Charlie Macksey



6. “Don’t measure your progress using someone else’s ruler” and “Don’t let perfect become the enemy of progress” Triple European para dressae gold medallist Suzanna Hext

7. “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbled, or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the main who is actually in the arena; whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs and comes short again and again; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions, and spends himself in a worthy cause; who at best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement; and who at worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly; so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.” Olympic gold medal-winning dressage rider Laura Tomlinson

