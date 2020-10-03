Do you recognise this super-famous racehorse as a foal?

This picture was taken of a young Enable by her breeders at Juddmonte Farms. Fast forward five years and she has become one of the most successful racehorses, scooping her tenth Group One in August in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York and she is now in France bidding to make history in claiming her third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.



Here are some interesting facts you may not know about Enable…

Impeccable breeding

The John Gosden-trained mare, who is owned by Khalid Abdullah, is a daughter of Nathaniel (by Galileo), out of a mare called Concentric (Sadler’s Wells). This impeccable breeding means that she has a remarkable combination of speed and stamina.

A winning debut

She made a winning debut as a two-year-old on the all-weather at Newcastle in November 2016. She was sent off second-favourite but won easily by 3¾ lengths. She made just one racecourse appearance as a two-year-old.

A future star

Enable was first seen on the racecourse during her three-year-old season at Newbury. In need of the run, she finished third behind stablemate and favourite Shutter Speed and her trainer suggested she would be his English Oaks filly.

The beginning of something beautiful

She was first partnered with her regular jockey Frankie Dettori at Chester as a three-year-old, and it was the beginning of a wonderful partnership — they beat the Aidan O’Brien-trained Alluringly to win the Cheshire Oaks.

A first Group One

Her first Group One came in 2017 in the Oaks at Epsom, where she was sent off the joint-second favourite. She showed that stamina was her forte and stormed clear to win by five-lengths.

Enable then confirmed herself as the leading middle-distance filly of her generation by winning the Irish Oaks. Her trainer then pitched her against the boys and older horses in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes, where she outstayed the top-class Ulysses.

Her second Group One came in the 2017 Yorkshire Oaks, before the star filly was sent to France for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, winning by 2½ lengths.

A delayed start

Having suffered a training setback at the start of her four-year-old season, Enable missed some big-race opportunities during the spring and summer of 2018.

She made a winning comeback on the all-weather at Kempton in the Group Three September Stakes, but when it came to that year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe there was a question as to whether she was back to her 100% self. However, she demolished all doubt when holding on by a neck to the fast-finishing Sea Of Class.

Continued below…

Enjoy 5 issues of Horse & Hound for £5 this autumn If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

Going for a third Arc win

She has since travelled to America, where she won the Group One Breeders’ Cup Turf in November. In July, she also stormed to victory in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown and also took her second King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes win.

Following her triumph at York in the summer (22 August) she is now back in France in a bid to claim her third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, before she will most likely start her new life in the breeding shed — and we can’t wait to see her offspring on the racecourse!

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.