12 adorable British-bred foals who could be future stars

This summer saw the inaugural Elite Foals Registration tour set off round the country, with a team of experts from top European studbooks assessing foals across the disciplines. We round up 12 of the most exciting winners from the series, who will go forward to today’s final at Moreton Morrell College (Saturday, 8 September) to compete for the overall title.

1. Newton Vamouche (dressage)

This beautiful Valverde filly reminded everyone of her uber-talented mother, the double world young horse champion Woodlander Farouche (by Fürst Heinrich), when she was crowned dressage champion foal at the opening day of the tour, at Newton Stud. Bred by Alison Walton and owned by Newton Stud.

2. Mayflower Thiemo (eventing)

This smart eventing colt, crowned regional champion on Newton Stud’s second day of the tour, is by the elegant, multi-discipline stallion Timolin out of Mayflower Jo (by May Sheriff). Owned and bred by Dorothy Shackleton.

3. For Flight (dressage)

This fantastic foal is by For Romance I out of East Virginia (by Johnson). For Flight was described as ‘perfection’ by Oldenburg judge Rainer Ahlers at Catherston Stud. Owned and bred by Mandy Luesley.

4. Dinkens Law (eventing)

This super eventing foal, crowned champion at Brendon Stud, is by the Diarado son Dinken out of Gayle Mill (by eventing super-sire Mill Law). Owned and bred by Jane Butler.

5. Nano Star (jumping)

The gorgeous Nano Star J, jumping champion at Clements Equine, is by none other than Olympic showjumping champion Big Star and out of Ghandi (by Indorado). Owned and bred by Rhianna Jones.

6. Zilfa Star (jumping)

Another of Olympic gold medallist Big Star’s offspring became an Elite Foals jumping champion, this time at Wrestow stud. Zilfa Star is out of Zilfa Heleen (by Nobility). Owned and bred by Nicola Burton & Kirsty Keating.

7. Ghabar Dream Boy (dressage)

The dressage champion at Wellfields Stud, Ghabar Dream Boy, is by the UK-based, multi-purpose Depardieu stallion Dream On out of Rubin Rose (by Rubin Star N). Owned and bred by Damien Darbyshire.

8. Fairytale Romance (dressage)

This stunning colt caught the eye at Twemlows Stud, on his way to becoming dressage champion. He is by beautiful, modern sire For Romance I out of Royal Fee (by Rubin Royal). Owned and bred by Lucinda Bellis.

9. Bathleyhills Vue Classique (ponies)

The sprightly pony foal Bathleyhills Vue Classique was awarded a gold premium by the Sports Pony Studbook Society (SPSS) at Springfern Sporthorses, as well as winning the pony section. He is by Bathleyhills Monet out of Belle Vue (by Batman). Owned and bred by Penny Walster.

10. WHS Fanmail (eventing)

The White Hill Stud’s beautiful filly, Fan Mail, took the eventing prize at Millfield Stud. She is by the highest ranked eventing stallion in the UK, Jaguar Mail, out of Omeya (by Lacros). Owned and bred by Jennifer Whittaker.

11. Fleur (dressage)

The eye-catching dressage champion at Leamside Equestrian was Fleur, by the talented Fürst Heinrich son Fürst Romancier out of Fürstclass by (Fürstenball). Owned and bred by Caroline Saynor.

12. Npressive BLU (jumping)

Npressive BLU, by Impressive VDL out of First Lady Blue (by Zirocco Blue VDL) was named jumping champion foal on the final leg of the tour, at Balcormo Stud. Owned and bred by Lynn Harris & Steven Cardno.

