Dunmore is a five-bed home with a dedication to sport and leisure within its 25.5 acres. It is situated just outside the village of Four Elms in Kent, two-and-a-half miles east of the town of Edenbridge and nine-and-a-half miles west of Tonbridge.

You can take a train from Edenbridge to London Victoria in a little as 51 minutes.

Gatwick airport is less than 40 minutes away by car.

It’s the perfect setting for sport and leisure – play golf at Westerham (13 minutes), polo at Hurtwood Park (one hour) or sail at Chipstead Sailing Club (16 minutes).

For the history lover, Anne Boleyn’s former residence Hever Castle is a six-minute drive away.

Local equestrian centres include Lockskinners (7 minutes), Farleigh Court (26 minutes) and Littleton Manor (37 minutes).

Cross-country and arena hire is available at East Byssche (23 minutes).

Fans of racing can enjoy a day out at Lingfield (18 minutes).

If you like your hunting, your local packs are the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent, and the Kent and Surrey Bloodhounds.

Dunmore is marketed by Knight Frank for a guide price of £5.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Let’s start with the L-shaped yard of five stables – there’s a tack and feed room as well as a groom’s flat.

There is a large floodlit arena, and a covered horsewalker, stalled for five horses.

If there are any hours left in the day once the horses are done, you might fancy a quick game of tennis.

But the leisure provision doesn’t end there – you have an entire spa at your disposal. It’s complete with an indoor pool, hot tub and sauna.

In case you were wondering how a gym would factor into all this, don’t worry – it’s on the first floor of the garage.

Let’s pick up our tour inside the house, starting with this entrance hall.

The kitchen/breakfast room is bespoke with a central island, Wolf gas hob and oven and an informal seating area, and leads on to a marble-floored orangery with views of the grounds.

The high-ceilinged formal dining room looks like the set of a period drama.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom suite has bay window seating in the main bedroom, and there’s an array of other rooms to explore, such as an en-suite bathroom and dressing room. There are a further two en-suite bedrooms, two more bedrooms and a family bathroom.

To top it all off, there’s a cinema room on the second floor.

