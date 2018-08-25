Who doesn’t love a dun (or buckskin as they should be more accurately described in some cases)? If you’re on the look out for a new horse, why not browse our selection of dun horses for sale this week on the Horse & Hound website?

1. ‘Stunning’

Height: 14.2hh



Age: five



Sex: mare



Selling points: “Lady is a class A Connemara. She is a stunning head-turner that trainers and judges love. This pretty mare is just as suitable for someone wanting to be competitive at riding club as well as affiliated. She has basic lateral work and does everything asked of her and allows mistakes. She has correct movement and has three quality paces. She is easy to ride and has a good understanding temperament and does not rear or nap and accepts the aids — a mare you can give direction. She has been to big venues and hot atmospheres — she copes exceptionally and is totally honest. A sweet mare in and around the stable. She hacks superbly in company, going in front or behind and has done fun rides, woodland hacks and open fields. She has competed successfully at Bath and West and will compete at Bucks and Berkshire County Shows. You can leave her for a few days or weeks with no issues at all. She travels well and stands on the box. Not nappy in any way and loves to work. Has had novices ride her.”



2. ‘Beautiful’

Height: 12.2hh



Age: 11



Sex: gelding



Selling points: “Matty is a beautiful dun gelding who has been very busy this year doing numerous PC (Pony Club) events. He competed in the PC races at Ascot and Cheltenham and is super-fast. He has been to showjumping competitions and although he did jump a 1m fence at junior camp, he is more suited to jumping a course of 50-60 cm fences. He attended junior camp with my small 11-year-old daughter and didn’t put a foot wrong – he had a number of comments on how fantastic he was. He did area dressage with my eldest daughter and this could be an area he could excel at as he has beautiful paces. Matty would suit a confident small child as he is extremely bouncy to ride. He lunges beautifully, he hacks out in company or alone (although after a gallop he does jog), and is a delight to handle on the ground with the sweetest nature. He can be turned out with mares or geldings and is a pleasure to do. He is fit and ready to go.”

3. ‘Perfect first horse’

Height: 16.2hh



Age: 12



Sex: mare



Selling points: “Trudy is a lovely, gentle, Irish schoolmistress. She is a confidence-giving type and has recently competed in modern pentathlon taking three novice riders around a track of 3ft6 fences. She is very kind and forgiving. Trudy has a snaffle mouth, is well schooled with balanced paces. She is obedient to ride and very sensible without being a boring or lazy plod! She has previously competed in international showjumping classes to 1.25m . She is a great horse to introduce a rider to competitions and step up a level. She enjoys cross-country and always remains unphased. She has competed in unaffiliated eventing and all riding club and PC activities. A lovely kind hearted genuine mare, ideal for a novice or good enough for more competitive home. No vices.”

4. ‘Attractive’



Height: 14.1hh



Age: six



Sex: gelding



Selling points: “This is an attractive dun, part-bred New Forest pony. We bought him as a foal, and he was broken last year and brought on carefully. He has good natural paces and a correct and willing jump. Loves his work, hacking out on his own and in company and is good in all traffic. He jumped double clear and was fourth at his first competition — an eventer trial at Aston-le-Walls, and was second in his only dressage test. He jumps ditches, water and so on. He is sure to go on and make a super all-rounder, PC, hunting or competition pony or mother/child combo. Good to do.”

5. ‘Promising’



Height: 13.2hh



Age: six



Sex: gelding



Selling points: “This striking chap has three good paces and a bold, scopey jump. He is working sweetly on the flat showing some promising work and will produce a smart test. He has been out showjumping and cross-country, taking everything in his stride. He hunted last season with the Cattistock & South Dorset proving mannerly at the meet and standing on point. He is good to shoe, box, clip and so on. He hacks alone and in company. A promising young pony who is sure to excel in any sphere. Not a novice ride purely because he is still green.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way. These horses are listed as duns, so Horse & Hound cannot take responsibility if they are genetically buckskin.