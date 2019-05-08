Dreaming of jumping round the BE100 Mitsubishi Motors Cup in 2020? Here’s how this year’s course looked and rode…

The BE100 Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course at Badminton was 3,150m in length in 2019. The optimum time was six-minutes and 38 seconds, with horses riders required to travel at 475m/min, which 22 combinations from 74 starters achieved (30%). Forty-two competitors managed a clear cross-country jumping round — 57% of starters.

Take a look around the course and find out which fences caught combinations out…

Fence 1

Fence 2



Fence 3



Fence 4AB

Fence 5



Fence 6



Fence 7ABC — nine refusals, one retirement and one rider fall



Fence 8

Fence 9 — one refusal

Fence 10 — one horse fall



Fence 11AB — one refusal



Fence 12

Fence 13 — eight refusals

Fence 14 — one refusal



Fence 15

Fence 16AB — six refusals and one rider fall



Fence 17ABC — one refusal and one retirement



Fence 18

Fence 19



Fence 20AB — 10 refusals and one triggered frangible device (11 penalties)



Fence 21

Fence 22 — one refusal



