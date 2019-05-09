‘I don’t want to chop my fingers off before the Derby’: Frankie Dettori cooks up a storm in the kitchen and reveals his celebration dish

Despite being a top Flat jockey, Frankie Dettori is a keen ‘foody’ and he owns restaurants in London.

During the countdown to the Investec Derby at Epsom Downs on 1 June, Italian-born Frankie teamed up with the racecourse’s head chef Rhys Owen to create his ultimate celebration dish if he were to win the Investec Derby again — opting for ‘melanzane alla parmigiana’, which is an aubergine-based recipe.

Frankie has won the Investec Derby twice, on Authorized in 2007 and Golden Horn in 2015.

“Every sport has got their big event and the Investec Derby is the best for us in Flat racing,” he said. “You’re lucky if you happen to win it because it’s one of the most famous races in the world.

“I was lucky enough to win the Derby twice and let’s hope this dish brings me luck for a third time.”

Frankie is likely to partner the Derby favourite Too Darn Hot, if the three-year-old runs in the big race after a splint put him out of the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket recently. The Lord Lloyd-Webber-owned son of Dubawi was unbeaten last season as a two-year-old and picked up the Cartier two-year-old accolade.

The first running of the Derby at Epsom took place in 1780 and the great race has now become part of the unique and vibrant Investec Derby Festival, taking place on Friday 31 May and Saturday 1 June. The fillies’ race, the Investec Oaks, is on the Friday afternoon and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Pink Dogwood currently heads the betting.

