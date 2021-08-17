How would you make use of four stables, gallop track, arena, paddocks, main house and additional barn conversion?





Imagine your life at this seven-bedroom property, complete with equestrian facilities, to ensure you and your horses shine in whatever discipline you dabble in.

Cringleford can be found on Lower Way in the village of Upper Longdon in Staffordshire.

The agents pit it as “one of Staffordshire’s finest and most distinctive family residences.”

Upper Longdon is tranquil yet within 15 mins you can hit the A5, A38, M6 or arrive at Lichfield Trent Valley Station. From the station, London is just over an hour away.

Local equestrian centres to check out include: Rodbaston EC (12 miles), Ingestre Stables (10 miles) and Acton Hall EC (26 miles)

Facilities with cross country courses include Somerford Park (44 miles) or Ashwood Equestrian (22 miles).

The location of Stafford Horse Trails is just 25 minutes from the front door.

Want to show? Sign up to BSPS Area 6 or NCPA Staffordshire.

If you prefer the adrenalin of the hunt field, follow North Staffordshire Hunt or the Meynell & South Staffordshire Hunt once the season comes around

Watch racing at Uttoxeter Racecourse (15 miles).

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the price tag on this dream home is £2.25m.

Would you like to move in?

Set within six acres of stunning gardens and grounds are Cringleford and The Smithy, a four-bedroom family home and a three-bedroom barn conversion.

The property boasts an array of equestrian facilities, and is the only dwelling in the area to benefit from direct access onto Cannock Chase, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty that spans 17,000 acres.

Included in the acreage are paddocks for grazing and a gallop track. The gallop runs around the edge of the property and takes you straight out onto Cannock Chase.

There is an arena, which has a sand surface and is surrounded by post-and-rail fence. There are four stables and a tack room.

The main house is a four-bedroom brick-built property with gardens to the front.

At the heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen and dining space with underfloor heating complete with Aga and walk-in pantry, that extends to the garden room. From the boot room there is direct access to the stables and equestrian facilities.

The barn conversation boasts three bedrooms. It was converted while the main house was being renovated over a decade ago.

