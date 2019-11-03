A country property with paddocks, swimming pool, seven loose boxes and generously sized home…

How do you rate this wonderful country house with 5.87 acres of land in a pretty, rural village location?

Flax Hill is nestled in the village of Ufton, one of the most sought after parts of the countryside around Leamington Spa.

The Warwickshire property is five miles south east of Royal Leamington Spa and two miles west of Southam.

Local equestrian centres include: Swallowfield Equestrian (18 miles), Willow Farm EC (12 miles) and Nuneaton and North Warwickshire EC (27 miles).

Onley Equestrian Centre is a 25 minute drive (14 miles) from the front door.

If you fancy following hounds you can go with the Warwickshire Hunt, or if showing is your sport of choice sign up to BSPS Area 6.

There are cross-country course on offer at Swalcliffe Park (19 miles) and Lyneham Heath Equestrian (34 miles).

Priced at £1.4m, the Leamington Spa branch of Fine & Country are the sellers of this property who state that this is a “truly is a rare opportunity to acquire a large detached residence in its own grounds.”

Do you agree?

Set in 5.87 acres of land, the property enjoys some seriously stunning views over surrounding Warwickshire farmland and woodland.

Despite this, the house is located in a private position with large trees offering shelter and protection.

There is one paddock which has been used for grazing and also as a training space.

You will find a yard with seven stables and a spacious tack room. There is also plenty of space for storage and parking for several vehicles.

The white brick house boasts six bedrooms and three bathrooms…

It provides generous living space from top to bottom including a kitchen dining area, large drawing room with formal dining area and various other reception rooms.

There is also a heated outdoor swimming pool with changing room as well as a double garage and a garden.

