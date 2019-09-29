The country dream for your small four-legged family? A period house with stables located near bridleways in the Yorkshire Dales…

Stop what you’re doing and consider this super-cosy country set up located in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park for your next horsey home.

Dale View House is situated in the quaint village of Carlton in Coverdale, North Yorkshire. The market town of Leyburn is situated approximately six miles away and the area is popular with outdoor enthusiasts including those who enjoy walking, cycling and horse riding.

Local equestrian centres in your area would include: Yorkshire EC (60 miles), Acrecliffe (40 miles) and Farm View Hall (26 miles).

The well-known and popular Richmond Equestrian Centre is situated just 30 minutes (17 miles) from the door step.

You are also just over 40 miles from the Great Yorkshire Showground, so you can spend your summer competing or spectating at the famous venue.

Hunting in the area is with the Bedale Hunt or head a bit further afield and head out with the Derwent or the Sinnington.

Racing is on offer at Ripon (25 miles) and Wetherby (43 miles), which are both under an hour away.

If showing is your chosen sport, sign up to BSPS Area 3B or NPS Area 4.

This one is being offered sale by Robin Jessop and the vendors are looking for offers over the £465,000 bracket, so this might be your chance to grab a bargain.

We pit this one as the perfect nest for the horse owner with just a couple of steeds who’s looking for a tranquil home within easy reach of some great competition venues, but do you agree?

The property is surrounded by rolling Yorkshire countryside and comes with approximately 2.10 acres of land. The land is currently split into three separate grazing paddocks with stone boundary walls.

There are two large stables as well as a two storey stone outbuilding which is currently used for hay and feed storage.

The area is also renowned for its hacking opportunities. The property itself backs out onto a bridleway network.

We’re not sure about you, but we could totally see some rustic cross-country fences set up in here…

Dale View House is a three-bedroom semi-detached property dating back to the 1800s. It has been the subject of a full restoration by the current owner but has retained many original features.

The dining room features a working Victorian cooking range…

The three first floor bedrooms are all served by a family bathroom.

