



This 1930s detached country home is in a quiet, elevated position on the Ashdown Forest with wonderful countryside views, equestrian facilities and more.

Ashdown Forest is famous for being home to A.A. Milnes’ Winnie the Pooh. It provides extensive walks, trails, bike rides and hacking routes and this home is only 500m from Pooh Sticks Bridge.

The village of Hartfield is close by and is home to the well-known Pooh Corner tearoom, plus a village shop, butcher, GP surgery, pub, tennis courts, cricket club, church, village hall and a popular primary school.

Mainline rail services are available from Cowden and East Grinstead (5.4 miles and 6.8 miles distance respectively) with journey times to London being 1hr28min and 1hr15mins respectively. Gatwick airport is 17 miles away.

This property is within striking distance of several top-class equestrian venues. Felbridge showground and Golden Cross Equestrian Centre are a 25-minute drive away. Felbridge hosts dressage and showjumping at affiliated and unaffiliated levels, while Golden Cross runs a range of events from arena eventing to affiliated and unaffiliated dressage and showjumping competitions. The All England Jumping Course, Hickstead, is just over a 40 minute drive away, which plays host to top-class showjumping and polo as well as fielding an all-weather country-course for hire.

Eventers will enjoy having a short drive to South of England Horse Trials.

Other cross-country schooling venues nearby include Felcourt (nine miles), Lockskinners (10 miles), South Brockwells (12 miles), Juddwood Farm (13 miles) and Lodge Farm (17 miles).

For racing fans, Lingfield Park is on the doorstep, while Plumpton and Brighton racecourses are less than 25 miles away.

Polo lovers can drive just 10 minutes to Oakwood Park Polo Club, which features a purpose-built, full-size polo field which can be played on almost all year round, as well as 25x50m indoor arena, as well as arena polo at Hickstead.

The local hunts are the Southdown & Eridge or Old Surrey Burstow & West Kent.

Need a vet? Priors Farm Equine Surgery is just four miles away.

This property is on the market with John D Wood & Co with a guide price of £1.85m. Let’s take a look around…

A separate driveway leads down to the stables, situated at the furthest point within the plot. The U-shaped wooden stable block is in good condition with areas of hardstanding and an adjacent arena. The stable block is fitted with solar panels with a feed-in tariff. There is direct access onto a bridlepath that gives access to Ashdown Forest.

The plot totals approximately four acres.

The gardens and grounds are totally private and have been thoughtfully designed with a wide range of mature trees and established shrubs. The extensive rear lawn leads down to an enclosed heated swimming pool with a paved terrace surround and detached pool house with an air source pool heater.

Inside the house, the accommodation has been significantly improved by the current owners. The ground floor includes an entrance hall with under stairs storage, which leads through to a dining room with solid wood flooring and sliding doors opening out to the rear terrace.

The main reception room has a wood burning fire, solid wood flooring and access to the rear terrace through a sliding door, and a window seat overlooking the garden. A double aspect TV/family room is at the front of the property.

The triple aspect kitchen/breakfast room has a range of modern units with worksurfaces, integrated appliances and a central island unit, which is used as a breakfast bar. There is tiled flooring with underfloor heating and a sliding door opening out to the rear terrace.

Also on the ground floor is a separate boot room with underfloor heating and a cloakroom.

The first floor has a primary bedroom with fitted cupboards, eaves storage and an ensuite with a bath and shower. There are three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Above the detached double garage is a large open plan studio apartment with kitchen facilities and a separate shower room.

There is plenty of off-road parking and garaging available, along with access to a detached outbuilding/studio.

