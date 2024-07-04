A mega equestrian property with stables, arena and 150 acres in a stunning setting





Coombeland is a listed farmhouse that has evolved from its 17th century origins to become a country house that takes full advantage of its south-facing position. It sits at the end of a half-mile-long drive surrounded by its own 150 acres of pasture and woodland.

The house occupies a private valley that forms part of the undulating landscape running west of the Exe Valley in Devon, with an adjoining six-bedroom guest cottage alongside a purpose-built stable yard with 14 loose boxes.

Coombeland is four miles from the centre of Tiverton and 12 miles from the mainline railway station and motorway junction at Tiverton Parkway Station. This property is 19 miles from the city of Exeter.

Local equestrian centres include Bicton Arena (29 miles), Coxleigh Barton (36 miles) and Wellbeck Equestrian (18 miles). Chard Equestrian, hosts of regular affiliated showjumping and dressage competitions, is just over an hour away.

Hunting in the arena is with the Tiverton.

Local equine vets Western Counties Equine Hospital (14 miles), will be on hand, should your require them.

Offered for sale by Jackson-Stops, this property is on the market for offers in excess of £4.5m. Let’s take a look around…

Coombeland is home to a U-shaped stable yard behind the house, with 14 loose boxes in purpose-built buildings together with grooms’ accommodation, tack and feed rooms and grooming and washing bays.

Behind the stable yard is a 60x25m all-weather arena, while the 150 acres of surrounding land provide ideal opportunities for fitness and cross-country training. There are field shelters in most of the paddocks too.

The land surrounds the house and forms a valley running east/west with a tributary of River Dart (itself a tributary of the River Exe) running along the bottom. In front of the house the stream feeds an ornamental lake, home to otters and other wildlife.

The land is divided between about 70 acres of grazing and 60 acres of woodland, much of it designated ancient woodland. A high bird shoot that utilised the steep-sides of the valley and mixed habitats was run for several years, and would be straightforward to reinstate, either privately or in conjunction with a neighbouring shoot.

The Grade II-listed Coombeland House features principal rooms that run across the south-facing front of the house with a large farmhouse kitchen/living room with Aga providing access to a west-facing terrace.

The drawing room and dining room have open fires and there are window seats and oak panelled doors and other joinery including a plank and muntin screen.

At the rear of the house, there is a double height orangery with plenty of practical utility areas that can be accessed from the back door.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, including a guest bedroom suite with its own spiral staircase.

Coombeland Barn is a guest cottage converted from farm buildings in 2019. Each of the six bedrooms has its own bathroom and there is a kitchen within the central space that has doors leading out to a protected courtyard.

The Mill Cottage was converted from a working water mill (the remains of the wheel are still in situ) and makes an additional residential space beside the entrance drive. The two-storey accommodation provides one bedroom with additional living space.

