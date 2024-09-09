



We think we’ve found the property for the equestrian commuter.

Coney Cottage in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, is just minutes away from the station – with its 40-minute direct train to London Marylebone.

It’s also got a dreamy Chilterns AONB location, so you can expect superlative hacking.

Great Missenden is also close to the Horse Trust, the world’s oldest equine charity.

The town of Princes Risborough is six miles away and Aylesbury is 10 miles from the door.

Local equestrian centres include Widmer EC (10 minutes), Sacha Hamilton EC (21 minutes) and Bury Farm (35 minutes).

The Gaddesden Ride, which is almost all off-road and has 23 optional fences over eight miles, is 33 minutes away. You can buy a membership or a day pass at least four days in advance of your visit.

Wendover Park Equine Vets are just up the road (12 minutes).

If you like your hunting, local packs include the Kimblewick Hunt and Berks and Bucks Drag Hunt.

Coney Cottage is a three-bedroom property on the market for £1.425m with Michael Graham Estate Agents. Let’s take a look around…

The property is set in 13 acres, so you’ll have plenty of space to play with.

The yard consists of two timber stables, a tack room, hay store and barn and feed room. There’s also a double garage.

There’s a 60x20m arena so you get even practise those long arena tests.

Moving inside, the property has a vintage feel. The kitchen, which leads to a conservatory, has granite work surfaces, and induction hob and a dining area. There’s a boiling water tap for those speedy morning cups of tea before heading out the door. As well as the kitchen dining area, there is a separate dining room too.

The property has three reception rooms. The main sitting room has an Adam-style carved wooden mantelpiece and double french doors leading to the garden terrace.

Further rooms downstairs include a utility, boot room and bathroom.

Upstairs you’ll find three double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Can you see yourself here?

